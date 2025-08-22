Crypto handheld buyers hit with sudden import charges

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:44
Threshold
T$0.01596-1.35%
U
U$0.01455-16.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.455-4.25%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226234-0.44%
SUI
SUI$3.4246-2.96%

Gamers who bought Mysten Labs’ new crypto handheld say they’re getting unexpected import charges, sometimes worth hundreds of dollars, as current U.S. trade rules take effect.

Early SuiPlay0X1 customers point to President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs,” and the company has halted its next shipment while it addresses complaints and estimates likely costs.

Mysten told Decrypt it is temporarily holding the next batch while it reviews customer feedback and tallies border charges.

The SuiPlay0X1 is a portable PC in the mold of Valve’s Steam Deck, but it includes a built-in crypto wallet for Sui blockchain games. It can also run titles from Steam and the Epic Games Store, among other storefronts. The hardware was built with startup Playtron and runs its GameOS.

Flat price, thin margins leave Mysten unable to absorb Fees

The firm produced 10,000 units for early adopters at a single global sticker price of $599 in more than 100 countries, a figure it says sits close to the per-unit build cost. With such thin margin, the company emailed buyers on Thursday to say it can’t cover the surprise import charges for everyone.

“At this small scale, it is not possible to absorb tariffs and duties which differ for every country,” the email read. “It’s important to note: Mysten Labs does not receive any portion of duty fees or taxes. These are set by local and international governments and apply to all cross-border purchases. Given the unpredictable macroeconomic climate, we could not forecast how these fees might change during shipping.”

DHL notified this week that more than $138 in duty was due before delivery in Illinois. The parcel originated in Hong Kong.

Goods from Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, are currently hit with a 20% tariff when entering the United States. A prior de minimis rule let items under $800 avoid those charges, but Trump ended that relief in April via executive order.

Posts on social media and in the official Sui Discord show similar requests for some buyers, while others report far higher totals for one unit, some said DHL sought about $348.

A Mysten representative confirmed the wide range of assessments and told customers facing “excessive” bills to email support. The message also suggested residents of certain U.S. states appear to be seeing higher amounts than others.

“No customer should be charged duties equal to half their purchase price,” Mysten Labs wrote to buyers.

More units delayed until late August

When asked how it would assist customers with larger charges, the company did not offer specifics.

“While federal duties are harmonized across the U.S., some additional state taxes can apply, as well as courier fees for administering the charge and managing payments,” the representative said. “At this time, we are unsure of the differences in duties and shipping fees between different regions of the U.S., though we are actively working to determine what these are.”

With those questions unresolved, Mysten says it has paused further SuiPlay0X1 shipments. So far, 2,000 devices have been delivered; the next tranche of 3,000 is on hold. The company expects to restart deliveries by the end of August.

The situation has also sparked jokes and memes. One X user said they “love seeing innovation on Sui” with the “new Tariff-Drop model.” But many customers say the surprise costs are frustrating.

“If the outstanding duties of $138.11 stand, how do I get a refund?” one buyer asked in Discord. “I won’t want this product if the fees are this high—especially since I would feel purposely misled by the SuiPlay team about the total cost.”

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/crypto-handheld-buyers-hit-with-sudden-import-charges/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
XRP
XRP$2.8384-3.13%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000825-0.48%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/08/22 10:00
Partager
BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB saw over $2 billion inflows in August, underscoring massive investor interest
Binance Coin
BNB$847.03-2.13%
Aethir
ATH$0.03281-4.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 10:00
Partager
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0.01592-1.84%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04194-1.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.05147-1.30%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?