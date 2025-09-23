The post Crypto Indexes Down ~5%: BTC, ETH Lose Momentum, Many Mid-Caps & Meme Coins Implode, RWA Tokens Hold Steady appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Major crypto indexes retreated by roughly five percent during the latest trading cycle, erasing gains built over the past week. Flagship assets Bitcoin and Ether both shifted lower, losing the momentum that had pushed them toward recent resistance levels. The pullback intensified across mid-cap tokens and meme-branded coins, many of which recorded double-digit percentage drops …The post Crypto Indexes Down ~5%: BTC, ETH Lose Momentum, Many Mid-Caps & Meme Coins Implode, RWA Tokens Hold Steady appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Major crypto indexes retreated by roughly five percent during the latest trading cycle, erasing gains built over the past week. Flagship assets Bitcoin and Ether both shifted lower, losing the momentum that had pushed them toward recent resistance levels. The pullback intensified across mid-cap tokens and meme-branded coins, many of which recorded double-digit percentage drops …

Crypto Indexes Down ~5%: BTC, ETH Lose Momentum, Many Mid-Caps & Meme Coins Implode, RWA Tokens Hold Steady

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/23 22:37
RWA Tokens

Major crypto indexes retreated by roughly five percent during the latest trading cycle, erasing gains built over the past week. Flagship assets Bitcoin and Ether both shifted lower, losing the momentum that had pushed them toward recent resistance levels. The pullback intensified across mid-cap tokens and meme-branded coins, many of which recorded double-digit percentage drops amid thinning liquidity.

While the broader market skidded, tokens tied to real-world assets displayed relative stability, ending the session with marginal moves. The divergence highlighted a selective bid for projects backed by tangible cash flows or collateral, even as sentiment cooled elsewhere. Analysts noted that the day’s performance widened the gap between speculative plays and asset-linked projects, setting a cautious tone ahead of the next macro data releases.

