Crypto influencer John Wang joins Kalshi as Head of Crypto

Key Takeaways

John Wang joins Kalshi as Head of Crypto to lead new crypto market development and blockchain initiatives.

Kalshi aims to expand its prediction markets platform through partnerships with major brokers and extended fintech integrations.

Prediction marketplace Kalshi has appointed crypto entrepreneur and influencer John Wang as the company’s Head of Crypto.

Wang, known for his work in DeFi and blockchain product development, will focus on developing new crypto markets, expanding the network of developers, partners, and contributors building on Kalshi, and leading the platform’s on-chain initiatives.

Wang, the former President of Penn Blockchain, said he joined Kalshi to fully pursue his passion for prediction market trading and because he believes Kalshi is uniquely positioned to bring these markets into the mainstream as a trusted financial infrastructure.

In June, Kalshi reportedly raised $185 million in a funding round, reaching a $2 billion valuation. The investment was led by Paradigm and included Sequoia Capital and Multicoin Capital among others.

The round followed regulatory success with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which strengthened the company’s position in crypto-based prediction markets.

The platform has already established partnerships with major brokers, including Robinhood and Webull, with plans to integrate with additional trading, fintech, social, gambling, and news applications.