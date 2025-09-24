Crypto Institutional Adoption Boosts Number of Millionaires

In 2025, the cryptocurrency market continues its upward momentum, with a surge in the number of crypto millionaires driven by Bitcoin’s impressive rally and expanding institutional adoption. As digital assets attract more wealth and attention worldwide, industry experts highlight significant growth in crypto wealth levels, especially among the ultra-rich, alongside increasing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This trend underscores the evolving landscape of blockchain investments and the increasing influence of crypto in global finance.

The total number of crypto millionaires has increased by 40% year-over-year, reaching 241,700 by mid-2025.

Crypto centimillionaires (over $100 million) rose 38% to 450, while crypto billionaires increased 29% to 36.

Bitcoin outperformed broader markets, fueling a 70% rise in Bitcoin millionaires to 145,100, accompanied by growth in ultra-wealthy crypto investors.

Institutional adoption and favorable policy environments, particularly in the US, have significantly contributed to market growth.

The US remains a top destination for crypto migration, alongside Singapore and Hong Kong, driven by favorable regulatory landscapes.

The cryptocurrency ecosystem is experiencing a remarkable ascent in wealth accumulation, with the number of crypto millionaires soaring by 40% in one year. A recent report indicates that by mid-2025, the world hosts approximately 241,700 individuals whose crypto holdings exceed one million dollars. This increase is largely driven by the ongoing rally of Bitcoin and the overall valuation of the crypto markets surpassing $3.3 trillion, fostering both retail and institutional enthusiasm.

Crypto wealth is increasingly concentrated among the ultra-rich, with the count of centimillionaires — those holding over $100 million in digital assets — growing by 38% to 450, and the number of crypto billionaires climbing 29% to 36, according to Henley & Partners’ Crypto Wealth Report. This surge reflects a broader pattern of wealth accumulation in the crypto space aligned with institutional acceptance and regulatory shifts in major markets.

“It is a watershed year for institutional adoption,” Henley & Partners noted, emphasizing how major financial institutions and public companies are increasingly betting on cryptocurrencies. In particular, U.S. policymakers’ crypto-friendly stance during the Trump administration has bolstered investor confidence, resulting in heightened market valuations.

Change in Bitcoin crypto millionaires, centimillionaires, and billionaires year-over-year.Source: Henley & Partners

So far in 2025, inflows into U.S.-based Bitcoin ETFs have surged from $37.3 billion to $60.6 billion, with Ether ETFs experiencing a fourfold increase to $13.4 billion. Investment firms and hedge funds have notably increased holdings, accumulating more than $2 billion in Ethereum-related ETFs during Q2, further signifying institutional confidence in DeFi and blockchain-based assets.

Bitcoin’s Rally Sparks “Dramatic Surge” in Millionaires

Henley’s report highlights Bitcoin’s pivotal role in the asset’s wealth explosion, citing a 70% increase in Bitcoin millionaires to approximately 145,100. This growth is partly attributed to Bitcoin outperforming traditional markets from July 2024 to June 2025. Additionally, the number of Bitcoin centimillionaires rose 63%, reaching 254, while billionaire Bitcoin investors increased by 55%, totaling 17 individuals.

Expert analysis suggests that Bitcoin’s emergence as a “primary currency for wealth accumulation” has motivated more investors to allocate their assets into digital gold. Nonetheless, the total number of crypto users increased by only 5% to 590 million, indicating a more localized wealth concentration among seasoned investors.

Currently, global authorities recognize the growing importance of crypto in the financial ecosystem. Henley’s research, based on proprietary models and data sources such as CoinMarketCap and Etherscan, underscores the dynamic evolution of crypto wealth and the expanding influence of blockchain technology.

US Among Prime Destinations for Crypto Migration

The report identifies the United States, Singapore, and Hong Kong as leading countries for crypto-related migration, driven by favorable regulatory and economic environments. Smaller nations like Costa Rica, El Salvador, and New Zealand have also developed strategies to attract digital asset investors, reflecting the global shift toward crypto-friendly jurisdictions.

Henley & Partners’ Crypto Adoption Index evaluates countries based on factors such as infrastructure, innovation, regulation, and tax policies, revealing an ongoing migration of high-net-worth individuals seeking advantageous environments for crypto investments and blockchain development. This trend highlights the increasing integration of digital assets into traditional financial and residency planning worldwide.

