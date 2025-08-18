Crypto Investors Are Taking Notice of SpacePay This Summer – Here’s Why It Should Be on Your Radar Too

Par : 99Bitcoins
2025/08/18 15:11
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001357-3.27%
Wink
LIKE$0.012072-0.23%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
Startup
STARTUP$0.007931+39.33%
Everscale
EVER$0.00738-2.50%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001677-1.81%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.86%

Ever tried buying coffee with Bitcoin? The cashier probably gave you a blank stare before you awkwardly pulled out your credit card instead. This happens everywhere because most businesses treat crypto payments like they’re radioactive. SpacePay, a startup out of London, thinks they’ve figured out why this keeps happening and how to fix it.

Their solution works with the card readers businesses already have sitting on their counters. No fancy new equipment needed. They work with more than 325 different crypto wallets and flip payments into regular cash instantly. Right now, you can grab $SPY tokens during their presale for $0.003181 each.

What’s different here is that SpacePay doesn’t ask merchants to throw out everything and start over. They just work with what’s already there.

Why Crypto Investors Are Circling This Project

About 400 million folks are walking around with crypto in their digital wallets, but they can’t spend it anywhere useful. That’s like having a wallet full of gift cards that work nowhere. Meanwhile, small businesses keep getting hammered by payment processor fees that eat into their already thin profits.

SpacePay sits right in the middle of this mess and offers a way out for both sides. They make money from transaction fees, which means they need the platform to actually work for real businesses. No pie-in-the-sky promises about moon missions or whatever. Just a simple business model that pays token holders when the company does well.

They’ve already pulled in almost $1.3 million during their presale phase. That’s not chump change, especially when most crypto projects struggle to raise a fraction of that amount. People are putting real money down because the idea makes sense.

Getting SpacePay on Your Investment Radar Makes Sense

The timing couldn’t be better for something like this. Credit card companies keep jacking up their fees while more young people want to pay with crypto. Small business owners are fed up with losing 3% of every sale to payment processors, especially when they’re already struggling to keep the lights on.

SpacePay keeps things ridiculously simple for shop owners who want to accept crypto. No need to turn into a blockchain wizard or drag employees to boring tech workshops. They just update the software on whatever card reader they’re already using and boom – crypto payments start working.

The way they split up their tokens also makes sense. The founders only kept 5% for themselves instead of hoarding half the supply like greedy crypto teams usually do. Most tokens go toward building partnerships, improving the platform, and rewarding people who stick around.

Visit SpacePay Presale

How SpacePay Solves the Crypto Volatility Problem

Business owners hate crypto because the prices bounce around like ping pong balls. Nobody wants to sell a burger for Bitcoin and find out an hour later that the payment is worth 20% less. SpacePay kills this problem by converting crypto to regular money the second someone pays.

A customer walks in and pays with Ethereum. The merchant gets dollars in their account immediately. Bitcoin could crash to zero five minutes later, and the shop owner wouldn’t care because they already got paid in real money. The conversion happens so fast that price swings don’t matter.

SpacePay locks in the exchange rate the moment someone hits pay. No waiting around hoping the price doesn’t tank while the transaction processes. The system handles all the technical blockchain stuff automatically so merchants never have to think about it.

SpacePay’s 0.5% Fee Structure Changes Everything

Most payment processors grab between 2% and 4% from every sale. SpacePay only takes 0.5%. Do the math on a restaurant pulling in $40,000 monthly, and you’re looking at serious money staying in the owner’s pocket instead of going to payment companies.

For small businesses running on razor-thin margins, saving $600 or $800 monthly on processing fees could mean the difference between staying open and closing down. That’s not theoretical money – that’s rent payments and employee wages.

SpacePay keeps their fees low by cutting out the middlemen. Regular card payments bounce between banks, processors, and payment networks, with everyone taking their cut. SpacePay’s blockchain approach eliminates most of these parasites sucking money out of each transaction.

The fee structure is refreshingly straightforward, too. Doesn’t matter if customers pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or those stablecoins – merchants pay the same rate every time.

The Tech Side That Works

SpacePay works with Android card readers that millions of businesses already own. The merchant downloads a software update and starts accepting crypto payments the same day. No learning curve, no expensive consultants, no three-month implementation timeline.

They support over 325 different crypto wallets because they figured out that being picky about payment methods is stupid. Whether customers use MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or some random app they downloaded last year, SpacePay processes the payment without drama.

The security setup uses the same encryption banks rely on, plus real-time monitoring for sketchy transactions. Everything runs across multiple networks, so if one part breaks, the rest keeps working fine.

Anyone wanting to check out the $SPY token presale at the current $0.003181 price can follow these steps:

JOIN THE SPACEPAY ($SPY) PRESALE NOW

Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram

The post Crypto Investors Are Taking Notice of SpacePay This Summer – Here’s Why It Should Be on Your Radar Too appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.483-3.87%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000273-1.79%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.995+6.91%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113,865.08-1.59%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.13%
Algorand
ALGO$0.243-4.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.45-3.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet