Crypto Investors Install Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Outside US Capitol

TLDR

  • Crypto investors erected a 12-foot golden statue of Trump holding Bitcoin outside the US Capitol on Wednesday
  • The statue was placed on the National Mall as part of a Pump.fun livestream stunt and memecoin promotion
  • Organizers said it honors Trump’s support for cryptocurrency and was timed with the Fed’s interest rate cut
  • The statue was made of foam and displayed from 9 AM to 4 PM on 3rd Street near Capitol Hill
  • This marks at least the third Trump statue to appear on the National Mall this year

A group of cryptocurrency investors installed a 12-foot golden statue of President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin outside the US Capitol on Wednesday. The temporary installation was placed on the National Mall, roughly one mile from the White House.

The statue appeared on 3rd Street and remained in place from 9 AM to 4 PM. Organizers timed the unveiling to coincide with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, which saw rates cut by 25 basis points to approximately 4.1%.

The statue was created as part of a Pump.fun livestream stunt by mostly anonymous organizers. During Tuesday’s livestream, one organizer revealed the statue was constructed from “extremely hard foam” to make it manageable to transport and install.

The group also launched a memecoin on the Pump.fun platform alongside the statue installation. Multiple livestreams were created to promote the token and document the statue’s creation and placement.

Organizers Credit Trump’s Crypto Support

The statue stands 12 feet tall and was carved by machine before being transported to the National Mall. Posts on the organizers’ social media accounts showed the creation process and multiple people carrying the statue into position.

Third Trump Statue on National Mall This Year

This golden Trump statue marks at least the third Trump-related installation on the National Mall in 2025. Previous statues included protests against the president, making this the first supportive installation.

In June, an eight-foot statue called “Dictator Approved” appeared, featuring a golden hand crushing the Statue of Liberty’s crown. Later that month, another installation showed a gold television displaying controversial footage.

The Federal Reserve announced two additional rate cuts planned for this year, with only one expected in 2026. The timing of the statue installation coincided with this monetary policy announcement that typically benefits risky assets like cryptocurrency.

