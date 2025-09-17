Crypto Investors Think They’ve Found The Crypto Super App That Could Be Better Than Cardano And Hyperliquid For Just $0.024

The search for the best cryptos to buy has intensified as investors weigh up established altcoins against a new wave of multi-utility projects. While coins such as Cardano and Hyperliquid have large communities, they’ve also been prone to price fluctuations. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is positioning itself differently – aiming to be a decentralised super app offering 10x more assets than HYPE across multiple classes, combined with real-world usability.

With $7.5m already raised and its presale price moving to $0.024 ahead of a $0.05 market launch, BlockchainFX is emerging as one of the best presales to buy now.

The Earlier You Buy, The Greater The ROI

One of BlockchainFX’s standout features is its stage-based presale pricing. This model means the cost of each $BFX token rises incrementally as funding milestones are reached. Buyers who act at $0.024 today are purchasing at less than half the expected launch price of $0.05.

This design places BlockchainFX squarely in the crypto with high ROI category. Early entrants not only gain from discounted pricing but also position themselves to benefit from the project’s staking model and other utilities as adoption expands.

The BFX Staking Model Is Designed For Strong Passive Income Earnings

BlockchainFX isn’t just selling tokens; it has built an economic framework designed to reward holders. Every time a transaction occurs on its platform, 70% of the trading fees flow back into the ecosystem:

  • 50% of all collected fees go directly to BFX holders who stake their tokens, generating daily rewards in both BFX and USDT.
  • 20% of the fees are used for daily buybacks of BFX, which helps maintain demand and price stability.
  • Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, gradually reducing supply.

Staking rewards are based on how much BFX each community member holds and are capped at $25,000 USDT per day, ensuring sustainability for large and small investors alike.

What Does It Mean When BFX Is Deemed To Be A Super App?

Beyond its tokenomics, BlockchainFX is building a platform where users can trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more – all in one decentralised application. This positions it as a “super app” with a reach far beyond standard crypto exchanges.

By offering 10x more assets than Hyperliquid, BlockchainFX is poised to capture a far larger share of trading activity. This is particularly notable given Hyperliquid’s nearly $15bn market cap and high ranking on CoinMarketCap. For investors seeking the best crypto price predictions, this breadth suggests a stronger revenue base to support staking rewards and token value over time.

Here’s How The BFX Visa Card Works

Adding to its appeal, BlockchainFX has introduced a presale-exclusive BFX Visa Card. Available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, the card allows users to top up with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies.

It supports transactions of up to $100,000 per swipe and $10,000 in monthly ATM withdrawals. BFX and USDT staking rewards can be used directly for payments. Accepted worldwide both online and in stores, the card is only available during the presale, giving early buyers an additional incentive.

This feature makes BlockchainFX one of the best web3 projects to buy today, as it bridges the gap between decentralised finance and everyday spending.

Why BlockchainFX Could Eclipse Cardano And Hyperliquid

Cardano is known for its academic approach and decentralised app ecosystem, while Hyperliquid has attracted traders with its on-chain perpetuals and high market cap. BlockchainFX, however, is combining a multi-asset platform, high-yield staking, a rising presale price model and a presale-exclusive Visa card into a single package.

This integration provides a broader foundation for growth and long-term rewards. For those comparing the best cryptos to buy in 2025, BlockchainFX’s early momentum suggests it could be a better version of Hyperliquid in terms of scale and user incentives.

Price Momentum Builds As $BFX Heads Toward $0.05

With $7.5m already raised and the token price moving from $0.023 to $0.024, demand for $BFX is accelerating. At its planned $0.05 launch, early buyers stand to gain more than double their initial outlay, not counting staking rewards and buybacks.

This makes BlockchainFX one of the best presales to buy now, especially for those seeking a crypto with high ROI before it lists on major exchanges.

Final Thoughts On The New Super App In Crypto

BlockchainFX is emerging as a compelling contender in the altcoin market, combining stage-based presale pricing, high-yield staking, a decentralised multi-asset trading hub and a spendable rewards system via its Visa card.

Compared with established projects like Cardano and Hyperliquid, BlockchainFX’s integrated approach could offer investors a wider opportunity for both participation and profit. With its presale price at $0.024 and $7.5m already raised, the window for maximum upside is narrowing – positioning BFX as arguably the best crypto to buy today.

