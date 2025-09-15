Crypto Landscape Holds Steady as Investor Sentiment Remains Neutral

2025/09/15 19:30
Bitcoin
BTC$114,474.06-0.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,505.57-2.55%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.024916+5.78%
markett (3)

The crypto sector is steadily navigating through the mild decline. In this respect, the total crypto market capitalization has reached the $4.06T mark, showing a 0.19% dip over 24 hours. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has also dropped by 4.99% to reach $130.84B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index accounts for 51 points, displaying a “Neutral” sentiment.

Bitcoin Surges by 0.31%, While Ethereum Sees 0.38% Dip

Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) is changing hands at $116.173.01, indicating a 0.31% increase over the past 24 hours. Additionally, the market dominance of Bitcoin ($BTC) is now sitting at 57.0%. However, Ethereum ($ETH) has witnessed a slight dip of 0.38% while its price hovers around $4,653.75. Along with that, the flagship altcoin’s market dominance is almost 13.8%.

$BSP, $TRUMP, and $HOOD Lead Crypto Gainers of Day

Concurrently, the prominent crypto gainers of the day include Ballswap ($BSP), PEPE ($TRUMP), and Robinhood ($HOOD). Specifically, $BSP has witnessed a staggering 2663.36% jump to reach $0.000008030. Subsequently, $TRUMP has surged by 442.67% as its price has touched the $0.0000007683 mark. Following that, $HOOD is now trading at $).03080 after a 444.24% increase.

DeFi TVL Drops by 0.38% and NFT Sales Volume Records 5.79% Slump

Apart from that, the DeFi TVL has dipped by 0.38%, reaching $162.634B. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has also slumped by 0.21% attaining the $42.34B. Nonetheless, when it comes to a 1-day TVL rise, Brise Swap is the top-performing DeFi project, accounting for a 12423030355047354368% growth over twenty-four hours.

On the other hand, reflecting the downturn of the overall crypto sector, the NFT sales volume has dipped by 5.79% to claim the $13,138,500 spot. Additionally, the top-selling NFT collection, DMarket, has touched $1,138,840 after a 5.34% plunge.

PVARA Invites Crypto Applications and Trump Eyes Fed Cuts

Moving on, the crypto market has also recorded several other notable developments over 24 hours. In this respect, Nemo Protocol has rolled out its debt token project for $2.6M exploit victims.

Moreover, Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) has invited the crypto entities already holding licenses from prominent global regulators to apply for operations in Pakistan, while the country’s courts will oversee them. Furthermore, Trump has anticipated huge Fed rate cuts to take place this week.

