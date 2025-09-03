Crypto Lawyer Bill Morgan Clears Misconceptions About RLUSD and XRP

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/03 22:06
CROSS
CROSS$0.21507+3.46%
XRP
XRP$2.8707+2.52%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4329+2.00%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001867+4.82%

TLDR

  • Bill Morgan clarifies misconceptions about RLUSD and XRP in Ripple’s payment ecosystem.
  • Lawyer confirms XRP remains the core asset for cross-border payments.
  • RLUSD serves a limited purpose primarily in USD markets or regulatory cases.
  • Ripple’s partnerships do not signal a shift towards RLUSD over XRP.
  • XRP outperforms RLUSD in terms of transaction speed and cost-efficiency.

Bill Morgan, a pro-crypto lawyer, recently addressed misconceptions regarding Ripple’s payment ecosystem. In his latest post, Morgan clarified the ongoing debate about the potential of Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, outperforming XRP in cross-border payments. This comes as Ripple’s recent partnerships have fueled public speculation about the role of RLUSD compared to XRP.

RLUSD Complicates Payments, Says Bill Morgan

Bill Morgan addressed growing concerns on X, clarifying the role of Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD in payments. According to Morgan, recent announcements regarding Ripple’s partnerships do not signal that RLUSD will play a major role.

The lawyer emphasized that XRP continues to dominate in most Ripple payments. He pointed out that RLUSD serves a more specific purpose, primarily in USD markets or where regulatory requirements mandate stablecoin use.

Morgan reaffirmed Ripple’s stance that XRP is the superior choice for cross-border payments. He noted that XRP remains fast and efficient, even in volatile markets. In contrast, RLUSD’s use on networks like Ethereum could lead to more complexities and higher costs due to its USD peg.

Ripple’s Focus on XRP in Partnerships

Morgan took to social media to address the ongoing narrative that Ripple’s partnerships rely heavily on RLUSD. He made it clear that Ripple’s partnerships, including those with global payment firms, do not diminish the use of XRP.

Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, echoed these statements, reinforcing the importance of XRP. Schwartz explained that XRP provides an unmatched solution for cross-border payments, particularly in terms of speed and cost-efficiency.

The ongoing debate about the role of RLUSD in Ripple’s ecosystem continues to stir discussions. However, Morgan’s statements aim to put these speculations to rest, asserting that XRP remains integral to Ripple’s payment solutions.

The post Crypto Lawyer Bill Morgan Clears Misconceptions About RLUSD and XRP appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.743+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.07203-34.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Partager
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,323.04+1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins

US court dismisses joint motion by SEC and Ripple, case will continue to move forward