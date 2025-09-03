Crypto Lawyer Dismisses Speculation on RLUSD Use Over XRP

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 15:02
Amid growing misconceptions surrounding the Ripple payment ecosystem, pro-crypto lawyer Bill Morgan has taken to X to clear major concerns. 

In a post shared on Tuesday, the lawyer has cleared the air on speculations about XRP being outperformed by RLUSD in cross-border payments.

The post comes as Ripple’s recent partnership announcements have seen the public weighing in on the use of Ripple’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD in the firm’s third-party partnerships against XRP. 

Morgan proves XRP as superior to RLUSD

In contrast to the growing narrative that suggests RLUSD plays the core role in Ripple’s external payments, downplaying XRP’s use in such scenarios, the lawyer has clarified that recent announcements surrounding Ripple’s partnerships, including those with global payment firms, do not signify any key role for RLUSD.

While Morgan warned that he is not in the best position to issue such confirmations, he emphasized that Ripple has originally made clarifications that the majority of Ripple payments involve the use of XRP not RLUSD. 

The statement which was also reaffirmed by Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, emphasized that XRP remains superior to RLUSD in such major use cases as RLUSD currently serves limited purposes, such as in USD-specific markets or where regulatory frameworks mandate stablecoin use.

In his assertions, Morgan further added that in real-time, the use of RLUSD would only trigger more complexities for companies like Thunes, which prioritize instant payment in crypto transactions. Notably, some of the potential downsides posed by RLUSD in such scenarios include slower transactions, higher fees when issued on Ethereum, and limited global liquidity due to its USD peg.

On the other hand, Morgan confirmed that XRP is simply a superior bridge currency to any fiat based stablecoin provided the payment is fast enough for volatility, hence it is not to be a concern. He further added that there are no regulatory issues that make RLUSD preferable to XRP.

While the XRP community have expressed agreements to Morgan declaring XRP’s unmatched role in cross-border payments, it appears that the debate has had to come up every time there’s an announcement about a Ripple partnership with a third party.

Morgan expressed frustrations on the recurrence of such issues noting that it has become boring to have to address the same misconceptions on every Ripple partnership with a third party.

Source: https://u.today/crypto-lawyer-dismisses-speculation-on-rlusd-use-over-xrp

