Crypto liquidations hit $900M as Bitcoin sheds Jackson Hole gains

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/26 10:09
Bitcoin
BTC$110.060,99-2,31%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10007-0,93%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02632-5,49%

Bitcoin plunged to seven-week lows below $109,000 briefly, erasing all gains since the Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday.

Around 200,000 traders have been liquidated to the tune of more than $900 million over the past 24 hours as Bitcoin fell to a seven-week low — decimating its gains after the Federal Reserve chair signaled interest rate cuts at Jackson Hole last week.

The majority of liquidations were long positions, according to CoinGlass, which came as Bitcoin (BTC) briefly dropped below $109,000 on Coinbase, its lowest price since July 9.

“Selling pressure intensified as a large holder offloaded 24,000 BTC, triggering a wave of liquidations,” said Rachael Lucas, crypto analyst at BTC Markets.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

PANews reported on June 21 that Circle tweeted that its cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 has been launched on the Solana blockchain, supporting developers and users to quickly transfer funds,
CROSS
CROSS$0,22343-1,31%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0572-7,14%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00683+3,32%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 11:30
Partager
Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0572-7,14%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 08:12
Partager
Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

The post Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eric-trump-explains-familys-pro-crypto-shift/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,235-4,57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017603-14,17%
Sign
SIGN$0,0698-2,11%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/26 11:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

Brazilian listed company Méliuz spent $28.61 million to purchase 275.43 Bitcoins

The Next Federal Reserve FOMC Meeting Triggers Market Speculation