Crypto ‘Manipulation Hits ATH’: Shiba Inu Exec Makes Big Disclaimer

Shiba Inu (SHIB) marketing lead Lucie recently issued a disclaimer about manipulation in the crypto space. According to Lucie, manipulation this year has hit an all-time high (ATH).

Lucie claims major crypto moves this year are manipulative

In an X post, Lucie explained to the Shiba Inu community members that manipulation on the crypto market has surged in 2025.

She claimed that crypto volatility is no longer natural. One key factor influencing the manipulative moves this year, according to the marketing executive, is the entry of many institutions.

You Might Also Like

Lucie explained that large players are leveraging their capital to trigger liquidations. This action has left small players struggling to survive as they resort to panic selling.

She painted a scenario where large players massively accumulate cryptocurrencies during the dip. Following their action, the market usually pumps due to the large position they hold.

While the whales benefit from the market bloom, retail investors are forced to buy at much higher prices. Lucie described this situation as whales creating pumps and dumps to shake out smaller players.

The Shiba Inu executive , therefore, advised retail traders to weather the storm by keeping their position.

Spike in whale activity

Indeed, 2025 has seen a massive increase in whale activity. It is not surprising, though, as the market is largely marked by more upsides than downsides this year.

You Might Also Like

An example of a large SHIB whale transaction occurred on Aug. 15. On this day, a Coinbase institutional wallet sent three trillion SHIB , valued at $38,244,783, to a new private address. This is one of the largest Shiba Inu transfers in weeks that occurred on the Ethereum blockchain.

At the moment, the SHIB price is still experiencing a downtrend, aligning with the broader market trend. Over the past 24 hours, SHIB has decreased by 1.2% to $0.00001231.