Crypto Market Braces for Fresh Supply as Unlocks Approach

Over $40M in tokens will unlock between August 25–31, led by ALT and ZND.

ZND unlock equals 13.4% of its market cap, raising volatility concerns.

TOTAL3 chart shows market stalling near $1.1T resistance with weak momentum.

The crypto market is bracing for a wave of token unlocks this week, with more than $40 million worth of tokens set to hit circulation across several projects.

According to data from CryptoRank, the largest unlocks will come from AltLayer (ALT), ZND, and Sahara AI (SAHARA), adding potential selling pressure at a time when the broader market is showing signs of uncertainty.

Breakdown of Major Token Unlocks

The biggest unlock of the week will be AltLayer (ALT), with 240.8 million tokens (2.41% of supply) worth approximately $8.63 million set to be released on August 26.

With ALT’s fully diluted market cap at $358 million, the unlocked tokens represent 6.03% of its market cap, raising concerns about short-term volatility.

ZND follows closely with an $7.79 million unlock on August 25, equivalent to 13.4% of its market cap, the highest ratio among the top unlocks.

Such a large relative increase in circulating supply could weigh heavily on its price if investors decide to offload.

Meanwhile, Sahara AI (SAHARA) will release $7.34 million worth of tokens on August 27, equal to 0.84% of supply, though its large market cap of $870 million makes the impact less severe compared to ZND.

Other notable unlocks include:

BIO Protocol (BIO): $5.21M on Aug 29 (1.05% of cap)

Undeads Games (UDS): $3.79M on Aug 31 (3.11% of cap)

SoSoValue (SOSO): $3.64M on Aug 25 (5.78% of cap)

Sign (SIGN): $3.52M on Aug 29 (3.64% of cap)

Broader Market Context: TOTAL3 Chart Signals Hesitation

Looking at the TOTAL3 chart (total crypto market cap excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum) below, the market currently sits around $1.05 trillion, showing sideways action after failing to break above the $1.1 trillion resistance zone.

Fibonacci retracement levels suggest that the market has been struggling near the 0.618 level ($1.07 trillion–$1.1 trillion), a critical zone that typically dictates trend continuation.

A decisive breakout above $1.14 trillion–$1.18 trillion (Fib 0.786–1.0) could open the path toward higher extensions at $1.3 trillion, $1.49 trillion, and even $1.68 trillion in the medium term.

However, momentum indicators such as the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) hovering near neutral and the Balance of Power (BoP) deep in red (-0.54) highlight weakening buying strength. This suggests the market is more vulnerable to downside moves in the short term, especially if unlock-related selling pressure spills over.

If support at $1.0 trillion–$996 billion fails, the market could retrace deeper toward $950B levels before finding stability again.

With over $40 million worth of tokens unlocking between August 25–31, investors should prepare for increased volatility, particularly in low-liquidity tokens like ZND, SOSO, and SIGN.