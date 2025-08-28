Crypto Market Cap Falls to $3.8T as BTC Slips Below $110K, MAGAX Presale Still Accelerates

Global Crypto Market Suffers a Sharp Setback

The global cryptocurrency market took a hit this week, with the total market capitalization sliding to $3.8 trillion. The downturn was led by Bitcoin’s fall below $110,000, its weakest level since early July. Analysts attribute the slump to a mix of profit-taking from institutional holders and a broader pullback across risk assets.

Ethereum (ETH) also struggled to hold its footing, and other altcoins including Cardano (ADA) and XRP registered weekly losses. The correction highlights a growing sense of caution, with many traders rotating out of established assets amid heightened volatility.

Crypto Market Hit Creates Space for Presale Winners

Pullbacks in Bitcoin and other majors often create an opening for smaller, emerging tokens. When valuations of top assets stagnate or decline, investor attention shifts to presales, where entry prices remain low and the upside potential is dramatically higher. Historically, downturns like this have paved the way for new tokens to capture liquidity and retail momentum.

MAGAX Defies the Trend With Accelerating Presale Growth

Amid the turbulence, the MAGAX presale is bucking the trend. While BTC lost ground, MAGAX surged past 75% of its Stage 1 allocation, a milestone reached faster than many analysts anticipated. Priced at only $0.00027, MAGAX has been drawing both retail buyers and whales, showing that appetite for early-stage opportunities is still strong even as the broader market cools.

The project’s Meme-to-Earn framework — rewarding community members for content creation — sets it apart from traditional meme coins like Dogecoin, which rely almost entirely on sentiment. Add in deflationary tokenomics that burn supply with every transaction and a completed CertiK audit, and MAGAX presents a mix of hype and credibility that many investors feel safer backing in uncertain markets.

Numbers Back the Presale Momentum

$3.8T global market cap — the lowest in weeks, signaling widespread caution.

— the lowest in weeks, signaling widespread caution. BTC below $110K — a psychological support level broken for the first time since summer.

— a psychological support level broken for the first time since summer. 75% of MAGAX Stage 1 tokens sold — despite market uncertainty, its presale accelerates.

This sharp contrast — weakness at the top, strength at the bottom — underscores how presales like MAGAX can thrive while legacy tokens consolidate.

Why Now Could Be the Sweet Spot for MAGAX

Investors often look back at early Shiba Inu or Solana entries as missed chances, where small stakes became life-changing wealth. The difference this time is that MAGAX is launching with utility already built in — AI-driven rewards, staking pools, and transaction burns — giving it structural advantages the early meme tokens lacked.

With the MAGAXLIVE bonus code granting 5% extra tokens, and Stage 2 pricing around the corner, the current pullback in blue-chip crypto makes the timing even more favorable. While Bitcoin and Ethereum work through consolidation, MAGAX is building momentum that could define it as the breakout presale of 2025.

Be part of the Moonshot Magax Presale Community:

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Crypto Market Cap Falls to $3.8T as BTC Slips Below $110K, MAGAX Presale Still Accelerates appeared first on Coindoo.