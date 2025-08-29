Crypto Market Capitalization Inches Back Over $4 Trillion as US GDP Surprises on Upside

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 10:42
U
U$0.01347+49.66%
Solana
SOL$215.83+1.88%
Binance Coin
BNB$869.17-0.26%
RealLink
REAL$0.05749-2.83%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,346.51-1.41%

Markets received a boost after the U.S. reported stronger-than-expected Q2 GDP, while crypto consolidated midweek gains.

Crypto markets consolidated on Thursday, pushing total capitalization just over $4 trillion as the midweek rally held firm.

Bitcoin (BTC) jumped 0.9% to $113,073, while Ethereum (ETH) slipped by about 1.8% to $4,553. Solana (SOL) led gains, up 2.7% to $214.51, following continued interest from corporate treasury strategies, while XRP (XRP) remained steady at $3.01 and BNB (BNB) dipped 1% to $873.77.

BTC Chart

At the same time, roughly $256 million in leveraged positions were liquidated, with ETH traders taking the biggest hit at $91 million. BTC accounted for $37.25 million, while SOL saw about $30 million liquidated, according to CoinGlass.

ETF Flows and Derivatives

Institutional appetite still seems to be leaning toward Ethereum as spot Ethereum ETFs attracted over $309 million on Wednesday alone, boosting total assets above $30 billion and marking the sixth consecutive week that ETH inflows have outpaced Bitcoin, per Farside.

Weekly BTC and ETH ETF flows

Some are looking beyond just crypto ETFs, though. As The Defiant reported earlier, Geoffrey Kendrick, Standard Chartered’s global head of digital assets research, notes that Ethereum treasury companies have bought 2.6% of all ETH since June.

When combined with ETF inflows over the same period, that figure rises to 4.9%, double Bitcoin’s fastest accumulation pace in late 2024. Kendrick expects treasury firms to eventually hold 10% of all ETH, with Tom Lee’s BitMine alone aiming for 5%.

Meanwhile, spot Bitcoin ETFs added $81.25 million, bringing total holdings to $144.57 billion, showing steady but smaller gains compared to Ethereum.

Macro Update

Markets got a boost Thursday morning after the government reported that the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in Q2. Real GDP jumped 3.3% annualized, bouncing back from a 0.5% drop in Q1. The pickup was largely thanks to fewer imports and stronger consumer spending, though weaker investment and exports may have capped some of the gains.

Meanwhile, Nvidia posted Q2 fiscal 2026 results. The company reported record revenue of $46.7 billion, up 6% from the previous quarter.

However, even with strong results, Nvidia’s stock dropped about 3% in after-hours trading, likely pressured by uncertainty over future chip sales to China, Reuters reported.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/crypto-market-capitalization-inches-back-over-usd4-trillion-as-us-gdp-surprises-on-upside

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-etf-buzz-builds-magacoin-finance-presale-gains-trader-momentum/
XRP
XRP$2.907-3.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018904+3.64%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02773-0.21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:14
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01347+49.66%
TIA
TIA$1.716-0.34%
IO
IO$0.617+0.98%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager
Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA) are both working to rebuild investor trust with distinct strategies. At the same time, altcoins like MAGACOIN FINANCE are gaining traction for diversification, offering a fresh option for traders seeking ROI beyond Layer 1 giants. Avalanche’s Institutional Push and Real-World Integration Avalanche has been securing notable wins in institutional adoption. […] Continue Reading: Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?
RealLink
REAL$0.05749-2.88%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005298-0.54%
Avalanche
AVAX$24.84-0.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

BullZilla Presale Joins Shiba Inu and Bonk as the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now

Onyxcoin price plummets 11%: what triggered the decline?