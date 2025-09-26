The post Crypto Market Drops as Upbeat US Economic Data Dashes Rate Cut Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin plunged under $111,000, while Ethereum dipped under $4,000. The crypto market dipped on Thursday after a few days of cautious drifting, as better-than-expected U.S. growth and unemployment numbers reduced the odds of further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. According to data from The Defiant’s price page, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $110,300, down 3% on the day, while Ethereum (ETH) is down 6.5% at $3,910, pushing its weekly decline to 15%. ETH Chart Among the top 10 altcoins by market capitalization, Solana is down the most, with an 8% decline to $197. XRP is down 6% at $2.78, and BNB slipped 5% to $968. Nearly all of the Top 100 digital assets by market capitalization are deep in the red, with Story (IP) being the biggest loser of the day, down 28% at $8.73. Glassnode analysts explained in a Thursday X post that Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score has softened, with muted conviction from large cohorts despite elevated prices, which means that the market is “vulnerable to supply overhang unless demand re-intensifies.” BTC Accumulation Trend Score On top of that, the analysts noted that BTC has slipped below the 0.95 cost basis quantile, a key risk band that often marks profit-taking zones. “Reclaiming it would signal renewed strength, but failure to do so risks a drift toward lower supports around $105k–$90k,” Glassnode said in another X post. Analysts at QCP Capital wrote in a Thursday research note that the crypto market will likely perform better in Q4, which is historically a “more constructive period,” adding that markets are “pricing in two further rate cuts of 25 bps in October and December.” Liquidations, ETFs, and Macro In the past 24 hours, more than $800 million in leveraged positions were liquidated, almost triple the amount recorded on Wednesday, according to… The post Crypto Market Drops as Upbeat US Economic Data Dashes Rate Cut Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin plunged under $111,000, while Ethereum dipped under $4,000. The crypto market dipped on Thursday after a few days of cautious drifting, as better-than-expected U.S. growth and unemployment numbers reduced the odds of further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. According to data from The Defiant’s price page, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $110,300, down 3% on the day, while Ethereum (ETH) is down 6.5% at $3,910, pushing its weekly decline to 15%. ETH Chart Among the top 10 altcoins by market capitalization, Solana is down the most, with an 8% decline to $197. XRP is down 6% at $2.78, and BNB slipped 5% to $968. Nearly all of the Top 100 digital assets by market capitalization are deep in the red, with Story (IP) being the biggest loser of the day, down 28% at $8.73. Glassnode analysts explained in a Thursday X post that Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score has softened, with muted conviction from large cohorts despite elevated prices, which means that the market is “vulnerable to supply overhang unless demand re-intensifies.” BTC Accumulation Trend Score On top of that, the analysts noted that BTC has slipped below the 0.95 cost basis quantile, a key risk band that often marks profit-taking zones. “Reclaiming it would signal renewed strength, but failure to do so risks a drift toward lower supports around $105k–$90k,” Glassnode said in another X post. Analysts at QCP Capital wrote in a Thursday research note that the crypto market will likely perform better in Q4, which is historically a “more constructive period,” adding that markets are “pricing in two further rate cuts of 25 bps in October and December.” Liquidations, ETFs, and Macro In the past 24 hours, more than $800 million in leveraged positions were liquidated, almost triple the amount recorded on Wednesday, according to…

Crypto Market Drops as Upbeat US Economic Data Dashes Rate Cut Hopes

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 02:14
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586-2.62%
Union
U$0.010847+5.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,270.7-3.69%
Ethereum
ETH$3,899.58-6.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Bitcoin plunged under $111,000, while Ethereum dipped under $4,000.

The crypto market dipped on Thursday after a few days of cautious drifting, as better-than-expected U.S. growth and unemployment numbers reduced the odds of further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

According to data from The Defiant’s price page, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $110,300, down 3% on the day, while Ethereum (ETH) is down 6.5% at $3,910, pushing its weekly decline to 15%.

ETH Chart

Among the top 10 altcoins by market capitalization, Solana is down the most, with an 8% decline to $197. XRP is down 6% at $2.78, and BNB slipped 5% to $968.

Nearly all of the Top 100 digital assets by market capitalization are deep in the red, with Story (IP) being the biggest loser of the day, down 28% at $8.73.

Glassnode analysts explained in a Thursday X post that Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score has softened, with muted conviction from large cohorts despite elevated prices, which means that the market is “vulnerable to supply overhang unless demand re-intensifies.”

BTC Accumulation Trend Score

On top of that, the analysts noted that BTC has slipped below the 0.95 cost basis quantile, a key risk band that often marks profit-taking zones.

“Reclaiming it would signal renewed strength, but failure to do so risks a drift toward lower supports around $105k–$90k,” Glassnode said in another X post.

Analysts at QCP Capital wrote in a Thursday research note that the crypto market will likely perform better in Q4, which is historically a “more constructive period,” adding that markets are “pricing in two further rate cuts of 25 bps in October and December.”

Liquidations, ETFs, and Macro

In the past 24 hours, more than $800 million in leveraged positions were liquidated, almost triple the amount recorded on Wednesday, according to CoinGlass. ETH led the wipeout with over $330 million liquidated, followed by BTC at $145 million and other altcoins totaling more than $73 million.

Liquidation Heatmap

Spot ETH ETFs saw outflows for a third straight day, with $79.3 million leaving on Sept. 24, according to SoSoValue. However, spot Bitcoin ETFs moved in the opposite direction, attracting more than $241 million in inflows.

On the macroeconomic front, the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis’ third estimate for Q2 gross domestic product was revised up to 3.8%, showing stronger growth than previously reported.

At the same time, the U.S. economy is showing signs of slowing, with hiring cooling even as weekly jobless claims fell to 218,000, and surveys from S&P Global pointing to weaker activity in both manufacturing and services, Reuters reported, noting that economists it polled had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/crypto-market-drops-as-upbeat-us-economic-data-dashes-rate-cut-hopes

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07793-8.04%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000505-12.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1144-10.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002192-8.32%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager
What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Hey crypto enthusiasts, have you ever thought about purchasing an NFT? Do you know one thing? NFT offers various benefits to users, and its use cases are long and wide-ranging. Applications for NFTs exist in distinct fields such as real estate, domain names, music, and visual arts. Despite the bright future of NFTs, it is ... Read more The post What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004342-0.61%
Everscale
EVER$0.01614-5.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971-6.99%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 02:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Ripple’s XRP ETF Countdown: Could This Be the Spark for a $5–$7 Surge?

SharpLink Partners with Superstate to Launch Tokenized SBET on Ethereum