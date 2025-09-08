Crypto Market Faces Caution While Sentiment Remains Neutral

2025/09/08 18:20
Bitcoin
BTC$112.089,26+%0,90
DeFi
DEFI$0,001614+%0,37
Major
MAJOR$0,1598+%0,55
Ethereum
ETH$4.318,72+%0,45
markett main1

The crypto sector is going through a steady movement with slight gains over the past 24 hours. The latest data reveals a 0.44% increase in the crypto market capitalization that has reached the $3.83T mark. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has reached the $94.27B after a 21.09% surge. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 42 points, still showing a neutral position.

Bitcoin Surges by 0.21%, While Ethereum Drops by 0.12%

Particularly, the price of the leading crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is changing hands at $110,916.02. This signifies a 0.21% increase. Additionally, its market dominance accounts for up to 57.7%. On the other hand, Ethereum ($ETH) has seen a 0.12 dip in the meantime, reaching the $4,290.81 mark. At the same time, the market dominance of Ethereum ($ETH) stands at 13.5%.

$TRUMP, $GME, and $TSLA Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day

Simultaneously, the top crypto gainers of the day include PEPE ($TRUMP) GameStop Coin ($GME), and Tesla ($TSLA). Specifically, $TRUMP has surged by 447.91%, touching the $0.0000004032 spot. Following that, with a 439.14% spike, $GME stands at $0.003698. Subsequently, $TSLA is now trading at $39.93, after a 420.04% increase.

DeFi TVL Jumps by 1.07% while NFT Sales Volume Records 0.44% Dip

Apart from that, the DeFi TVL showcases a 1.07 jump, claiming the $153.063B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has gone through a 1.90% increase. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Bunni stands atop the market, accounting for a 20651% surge over twenty-four hours.

Contrary to the growth witnessed by the DeFi sector, the NFT sales have recorded a 0.44% decrease, reaching $11,429,638. In the same vein, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has dropped by 9.55%, claiming the $2,023,671 mark.

ICBC Asia, HSBC Seek HK Stablecoin Licenses as Kinto Token Plunges 80%

Moving on, the crypto industry has also experienced many notable developments. In this respect, the ICBC Asia and HSBC have filed for stablecoin licenses with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Moreover, Kinto token has crashed over 80% as the Kinto Network has confirmed the shutdown of its operations. Furthermore, Tether has bolstered its gold strategy with a fresh buyout of up to $100M.

