Crypto Market Falls to $3.76T as Fear Index Hits 32 as $BTC and $ETH Decline

The crypto market is experiencing growing pressure with top assets displaying steep dips. In this respect, the total crypto market capitalization has reached $3.76T after a 2.14% drop over the past 24 hours. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has surged by 35.38% to reach $226.54B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has significantly decreased, reaching the “Fear” zone, while it accounts for 32 points.
Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) is now changing hands at $109,445.19. Hence, the leading crypto asset indicates a 2.16% decrease, while its market dominance stands at 58.1%. In addition to this, Ethereum’s 1.94% decline has placed its price at $3,950. Along with that, the top altcoin’s market dominance is 12.7%.
In the meantime, the top crypto gainers include BullRun Meme ($BRM), Base Velocimeter ($BVM), and Balswap ($BSP) in the key positions. Specifically, $BRM has seen a staggering 4489.74% rise to reach $0.002223 in terms of price. Following that, $BVM’s 1559.85% increase has raised its price to $002955. Subsequently, $BSP’s current price is $0.000003412, denoting a 1030.19% increase.
Apart from that, the DeFi TVL has also plunged by a 2.67% drop, attaining the $148.55B mark. Nonetheless, the top DeFi project based on TVL, Aave, has jumped by 1.74%, touching $39.881B. Additionally, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, zkBoost claims the top spot in the DeFi market, accounting for 239239% growth over twenty-four hours.
Similarly, the NFT sales volume has also recorded a 33.52% growth, reaching the $24,891,308 mark. Hence, the top-selling NFT collection, Vesting NFT, now accounts for a huge $6,742,843 in its sales volume.
Moving on, the crypto industry has also witnessed several notable developments over twenty-four hours. In this respect, Bitwise has filed an application with the U.S. SEC to launch the earliest Hyperliquid ($HYPE) exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Moreover, a renowned Bitcoin ($BTC) miner, TeraWulf, is planning to raise a $3B funding via Morgan Stanley to establish data centers backed by Google. Furthermore, xAI has filed a new lawsuit confronting OpenAI in a federal court in California.