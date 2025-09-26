Crypto Market Falls to $3.76T as Fear Index Hits 32 as $BTC and $ETH Decline

The crypto market is experiencing growing pressure with top assets displaying steep dips. In this respect, the total crypto market capitalization has reached $3.76T after a 2.14% drop over the past 24 hours. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has surged by 35.38% to reach $226.54B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has significantly decreased, reaching the “Fear” zone, while it accounts for 32 points.

Bitcoin Dips 2.16% and Ethereum Sees 1.94% Decrease

Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) is now changing hands at $109,445.19. Hence, the leading crypto asset indicates a 2.16% decrease, while its market dominance stands at 58.1%. In addition to this, Ethereum’s 1.94% decline has placed its price at $3,950. Along with that, the top altcoin’s market dominance is 12.7%.

$BRM, $BVM, and $BSP Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day

In the meantime, the top crypto gainers include BullRun Meme ($BRM), Base Velocimeter ($BVM), and Balswap ($BSP) in the key positions. Specifically, $BRM has seen a staggering 4489.74% rise to reach $0.002223 in terms of price. Following that, $BVM’s 1559.85% increase has raised its price to $002955. Subsequently, $BSP’s current price is $0.000003412, denoting a 1030.19% increase.

DeFi TVL Records 2.67% Slump, While NFT Sales Volume Spikes by 33.52%

Apart from that, the DeFi TVL has also plunged by a 2.67% drop, attaining the $148.55B mark. Nonetheless, the top DeFi project based on TVL, Aave, has jumped by 1.74%, touching $39.881B. Additionally, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, zkBoost claims the top spot in the DeFi market, accounting for 239239% growth over twenty-four hours.

Similarly, the NFT sales volume has also recorded a 33.52% growth, reaching the $24,891,308 mark. Hence, the top-selling NFT collection, Vesting NFT, now accounts for a huge $6,742,843 in its sales volume.

Bitwise Eyes Green Signal for Earliest Hyperliquid ETF and xAI Sues OpenAI in Another Lawsuit

Moving on, the crypto industry has also witnessed several notable developments over twenty-four hours. In this respect, Bitwise has filed an application with the U.S. SEC to launch the earliest Hyperliquid ($HYPE) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Moreover, a renowned Bitcoin ($BTC) miner, TeraWulf, is planning to raise a $3B funding via Morgan Stanley to establish data centers backed by Google. Furthermore, xAI has filed a new lawsuit confronting OpenAI in a federal court in California.