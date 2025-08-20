Crypto Market Greed Is Back As Bitcoin Price Forms Support At $115,000

2025/08/20 17:13
Key Insights

  • Bitcoin price held support at $114,000, with market sentiment in the “Greed” zone at 56.
  • Glassnode data showed First Buyers increased holdings by 1.0% and Conviction Buyers by 10.1% in five days.
  • Profit Takers rose 5.4% to 1.83 million BTC, while Loss Sellers jumped 37.8%, though panic selling stayed limited.

Bitcoin price traded at $114,000 on August 20, 2025, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index showing 56. This reading places the market mood in the “Greed” zone.

Glassnode data pointed to rising demand among new and committed buyers, while institutions adjusted holdings during the recent price swings.

Bitcoin Price Eyes Recovery as Glassnode Points to Rising Demand

Bitcoin price stayed firm at $114k in earlier trading hours. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stood at 56, putting the market in “Greed” territory.

Notably, this figure is lower than 60 from the day before, 68 last week, and 72 last month.

Glassnode’s Supply by Investor Behavior data showed that demand remained present despite recent swings.

First buyers increased their holdings by 1.0% in five days, moving from 4.88 million BTC to 4.93 million BTC.

Conviction buyers added more strongly, rising 10.1% in the same period, from 933,000 BTC to 1.03 million BTC.

Bitcoin Investor Behavior Trend | Source: GlassnodeBitcoin Investor Behavior Trend | Source: Glassnode

More so, analysts noted that the Bitcoin price’s increase was smaller than during April’s surge.

This suggested that some investors still held back, waiting for bigger drops before committing larger sums.

On the selling side, Loss Sellers climbed 37.8% in five days, from 63,000 BTC to 87,000 BTC.

Still, realized losses remained lower than earlier in the year. This pointed to fewer cases of panic selling.

Profit Takers also rose by 5.4%, increasing from 1.73 million BTC to 1.83 million BTC.

This figure marked the biggest spike of the year so far, showing that some traders chose to secure gains during the price rebound.

In his latest analysis, Quinten Francois, a market commentator, wrote that Bitcoin price had dropped 8% and bounced back 1,063 times in past cycles.

Bitcoin Rebound Resilience | Source: Quinten, XBitcoin Rebound Resilience | Source: Quinten, X

His view was that such moves were common during volatile periods, and the current dip was not unusual compared to history.

Sentiment Holds as Bitcoin Price Builds Support

Although greed levels had dropped from earlier highs, the index still showed positive sentiment.

It is worth adding that a score of 56 placed the market in a zone where investors were more confident than fearful.

The $115,000 level emerged as a key area for Bitcoin price. Traders watched this closely after the recent dip, with data showing that new demand entered as prices tested lower ranges.

Glassnode’s findings pointed to a balance between fresh demand and profit-taking.

This mix helped explain why Bitcoin held its ground, even as some investors locked in returns.

BlackRock and Ark Adjust Positions During Swings

Meanwhile, institutions also shifted their positions as Bitcoin price traded around the $114,000 mark.

BlackRock sold 490 BTC worth $68.7 million, along with Ethereum worth $87.2 million.

Despite the sales, the firm still held 749,500 BTC. At the same time, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, known as IBIT, reached a new record. It held more than $91 billion in assets under management.

This showed that investor demand for regulated products was strong, even while the firm sold part of its holdings.

Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, also sold Bitcoin during the week. The firm reduced its holdings by 559 BTC, worth about $64.4 million

The firm did this through its Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and the sale followed a trend of red ETF flows in August.

It is important to add that earlier in the year, Cathie Wood said Bitcoin could reach $1.5 million in the future.

Notably, Wood pointed to wider adoption by companies and institutions as reasons for long-term growth.

