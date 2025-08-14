Crypto Market Observation in July: Poised to Ride the Wave

Par : PANews
2025/08/14 21:00
holoride
RIDE$0.001081-1.00%
MAY
MAY$0.04944+0.22%

Metrics Ventures' July Market Observation: A Guide to Crypto Market Secondary Funds

1/ Following the view we have held since May, the continued return of market bias has driven the price center to continue to rise. ETH has run a significant excess and has become the hottest topic of discussion in the current market. Hot spots in crypto stocks have frequently appeared, and trading volume has continued to increase.

2/ Regarding Ethereum, we believe that there is no need to pay too much attention to short-term trends before ETF staking is implemented, interest rate cuts enter the mid-term, and panic buying occurs. The short-term speculation hotspots of funds will always shift, and our view on ETH remains unchanged.

3/ Bitcoin faced new selling pressure of tens of billions of US dollars in July. However, under this rigid selling pressure, the intrinsic volatility of this asset is still less than 10%. The high level of chips locked at around 120,000 US dollars is reaffirmed, which is astonishing. In addition to proving the attributes of the asset, this kind of selling pressure will only change the graphics and structure of the final cycle, and will not change the fact of bull and bear markets. We remain very optimistic about the market outlook.

4/ The global fiscal easing cycle has begun. Trump's global dominance has laid a solid foundation for the relaxation of financial regulation of the US dollar system and the continued upward trend of the wind bias. Ride the wave, stay focused, and wait quietly for the moment of divergence when the buying spree climaxes.

Review and comments on the overall market conditions and market trends

Over the past month, the US dollar market has returned to the familiar low-volatility upward trend of the past few years. Momentum has generally focused on localized event-driven indicators, and there is not even a particularly strong correlation between sectors. However, the trends of Meta and ETH have both demonstrated unusual optimism and aggressiveness, which deserves attention. In previous monthly reports, we have repeatedly suggested that the market in Q3-Q4 of this year will be driven by the return of wind bias and the expectation of interest rate cuts. At this point, these two driving factors have entered the middle and late stages of development. We have already seen:

① Under the background of the great leader's overwhelming power, all countries except the major powers bowed down to him, and the domestic people, including the Federal Reserve Reserve, submitted to him unanimously;

② The relentless position-covering by US dollar institutions and the continued return of US dollar exceptionalism;

③ Financial regulatory relaxation is driven by the continued introduction of various bills, financial blockchainization, and the relaxation of leverage ratios;

Overall, we believe that monetary easing is at most midway through the price war, but expectations are also entering a period of extreme involution. Therefore, in the short term, a sustained negative EV strategy will be based on short-term data and technical charts. Price rotation is healthy, and the increase in trading volume is a neutral event, requiring careful analysis.

As for the RMB market, the analysis conducted at the end of last year is gradually gaining popularity. At this moment, technology (chips, AI, etc.) and inflation (chemicals, non-ferrous metals) are the best segments in MVC's eyes. Investors are welcome to inquire.

The market goes up and down, momentum comes and goes, and people's hearts are floating because of this. The chips in the old currency circle are also lost in the process. I hope that I can find the next stage top of the US dollar cycle in the next cycle with all the teachers. Ride the Wave and Have fun.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001882+10.51%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.43%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01825-4.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end