The Fear and Greed Index holds at 51 while the Altcoin Season Index climbs to 71/100, signaling a shift in crypto sentiment. Analysts highlight hidden gems like the Ethereum-based altcoin.The Fear and Greed Index holds at 51 while the Altcoin Season Index climbs to 71/100, signaling a shift in crypto sentiment. Analysts highlight hidden gems like the Ethereum-based altcoin.

Crypto Market Reaction: Fear & Greed Index Holds at 51 as Altcoin Season Index Hits 71/100

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 00:55
Market sentiment tools are once again driving headlines as investors gauge whether crypto is entering its next major rotation. The Fear and Greed Index, widely used to measure investor psychology, is holding steady at 51, reflecting neutrality after recent volatility. At the same time, the Altcoin Season Index has surged to 71/100, signalling that altcoins are starting to outperform Bitcoin across a broad basket of assets. 

This environment is giving analysts confidence to look beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum toward altcoins and undervalued projects. While majors like ADA and SOL are positioned to benefit, emerging names such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are also starting to surface in analyst conversations, adding another layer of opportunity for investors watching sentiment-driven trends.

MAGACOIN FINANCE

Market Sentiment: Fear & Greed Index Holds Neutral at 51

The Fear and Greed Index has recently indicated a neutral state at 51 rather than an atmosphere of greed. The index indicates how fearful (0) or greedy (100) the investors are. It has been prepared using stocks, bonds, and options. A reading of 51 indicates moderately neutral sentiment in the market.

As a reference, the historical median value of the Fear & Greed Index is 51; thus, a reading of 51 indicates slightly above-average greed. The average value of 46.39 years to date, with a median of 53, indicates mixed sentiment in 2025 so far.

This stability is meaningful because extreme fear often signals panic selling, while extreme greed can precede overbought markets. A neutral reading of 51 suggests that investors are balanced, neither rushing into risk nor fleeing from it. Analysts interpret this as a foundation for sustainable growth, where markets have room to climb without the froth of irrational exuberance.

Investor Behavior: Altcoin Season Index at 71 Signals Rotation

The Altcoin Season Index stands at 71/100 while the Fear and Greed Index shows neutrality. This index shows how many altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin over a certain time.  A score of above 75 affirms an “altcoin season”. This means cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin are gaining traction. A score above 70 is already showing how the momentum is shifting away from bitcoin dominance.

With a score of 71, altcoins are firmly in the spotlight. Previously recorded data reveals a pattern of neutral sentiment that takes place when the capital rotates. Investors are turning to tokens with greater upside potential as Bitcoin calms down. This is the reason why leading altcoins Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH) usually rally harder when the Altcoin Season Index crosses above 70. 

According to retail traders, a reading of 71/100 is all about timing. A neutral sentiment could provide measured entry points, while altcoin strength suggests that opportunities are already emerging across mid-cap and undervalued projects.

MAGACOIN FINANCE

Analyst Picks During Sentiment Shift

The combination of a neutral Fear and Greed Index and a rising Altcoin Season Index is pushing analysts to revisit their watchlists. Established tokens like ADA and SOL remain top choices, but there is also growing interest in hidden gems that could capture capital rotation during this phase.

Among these, MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as one of the most discussed names in analyst circles. Built on Ethereum, MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out for its Hashex-audited contract, transparent tokenomics, and fast-growing community support. Analysts argue that in an environment where altcoins are outperforming, undervalued projects with strong foundations can see accelerated adoption.

Key features of MAGACOIN FINANCE include:

  • Hashex-audited smart contract ensuring security and investor confidence.
  • Transparent tokenomics with no hidden inflation or VC control.
  • Community-driven growth, already attracting thousands of participants.
  • Ethereum-based foundation, making it accessible within DeFi ecosystems.

What makes MAGACOIN FINANCE particularly compelling is how it fits the current sentiment profile. With the Fear and Greed Index neutral, investors are not chasing hype but are instead looking for analyst-backed picks that combine credibility with upside potential. This positions MAGACOIN FINANCE as a serious candidate to benefit from ongoing market rotations.

Conclusion

The crypto market’s sentiment landscape is providing investors with a clearer picture of where capital may flow next. With the Fear and Greed Index holding at 51, conditions appear stable and balanced, reducing the risk of extreme market swings. Meanwhile, the Altcoin Season Index at 71/100 suggests altcoins are already starting to outperform Bitcoin, opening the door for new opportunities.

While established names are expected to lead this rotation, analysts are also pointing to undervalued opportunities. MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly become one of the standout analyst picks, reflecting how investor focus is expanding beyond the majors to include hidden gems that can thrive in this type of sentiment-driven environment.

For investors, the message is clear: the current sentiment backdrop favors both stability and discovery, but emerging projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE could define the next phase of altcoin growth in 2025.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
 Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin is the first decentralized physical infrastructure network powered by nanosatellites in a low-Earth orbit (LEO) The mission of [Spacecoin](https://spacecoin.org/) is clear. *“Connect the unconnected”* by deploying an open, trustless blockchain-enabled satellite constellation.
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001067+3.89%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01568-4.73%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.95232-0.65%
Hackernoon2025/09/21 23:13
Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Dogecoin’s Enduring Popularity Faces New Competition Dogecoin (DOGE) has defined meme coins for years, evolving from a fun internet joke into a household name with a loyal fanbase and ongoing celebrity endorsements. Trading steadily around $0.10 in 2025, Dogecoin maintains a substantial market cap and active community engagement. Its ease of use for microtransactions and […] The post Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009005-4.86%
Capverse
CAP$0.14764-2.21%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02147+9.82%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 22:30
Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Immutable X stort zich volop op mobiel met een aparte tak voor Web3-games op smartphones. Aangezien de sector inmiddels goed is voor $121 miljard, zet het bedrijf in op toegankelijke tools, nauwe samenwerking met app stores en partnerschappen met grote ontwikkelaars. Waarom Immutable X inzet op mobiel Mobiele games zijn inmiddels goed voor meer dan de helft van de wereldwijde gamesmarkt. Immutable X ziet dit als het perfecte moment om Web3-technologie op grote schaal naar het brede publiek te brengen. Met de Mobile Gaming Division wil het bedrijf de drempels verlagen, de ervaring soepeler maken en het aanbod Web3-games flink uitbreiden. Deze zet komt niet uit het niets en is nauw verbonden met recente ontwikkelingen in de sector. Recente rechtszaken, zoals Epic Games vs. Apple, maken het mogelijk om alternatieve betalingsopties aan te bieden binnen apps. Hierdoor kunnen cryptobetalingen geïntegreerd worden, iets waar Immutable X direct op inspeelt. ANNOUNCEMENT Today, we’re launching the Immutable Mobile Gaming Division. A specialist taskforce to target mainstream users on mobile with new growth products, expertise, and investments. Why? Because over 50% of mainstream gamers play on mobile, generating +$121B in… pic.twitter.com/7vvFw4wFNZ — Immutable (@Immutable) September 19, 2025 De rol van regelgeving en app stores Wetsvoorstellen zoals de CLARITY Act versterken de juridische basis voor blockchain-integraties binnen apps. Dit schept vertrouwen bij grote gameontwikkelaars. Immutable X springt hierop in door nauw samen te werken met app stores en ontwikkelaars te ondersteunen met tools als Immutable Passport en Play. Met deze tools kunnen ontwikkelaars blockchain-functionaliteit toevoegen zonder dat gebruikers daarvoor ingewikkelde processen hoeven te doorlopen. Daardoor voelt het voor spelers net zo intuïtief als de apps die ze al gebruiken, en maakt de instap voor ontwikkelaars laagdrempelig. Game-aanbod en strategische partners Inmiddels heeft Immutable X zich gevestigd als een van de grootste namen binnen Web3 gaming. Het platform telt meer dan 680 aangesloten games, waarvan er in 2025 alleen al ruim 180 zijn bijgekomen. Grote namen als Ubisoft stappen aan boord, met Might & Magic: Fates als één van de blikvangers. Wat meteen opvalt, is hoe gevarieerd het aanbod is. Titels als Slime Miner, Chainers, Project O en Dæmons bedienen uiteenlopende doelgroepen: van casual spelers tot fanatieke gamers die waarde hechten aan beloningen in tokens of NFT’s. De cijfers onderstrepen hoe snel het platform blijft groeien. Het zag het aantal actieve gebruikers in één maand met 32% toenemen. Ook het aantal ontwikkelaars dat zich aanmeldde steeg met 53%. IMMUTABLE X (Positive) (Important ) Largest Mobile Gaming Company in Korea Launches Game on Immutable Next Week For AI Summary & More Details https://t.co/4I2l6QdfHg$IMX $BTC $ETH $XRP $SOL $BNB #cryptonews #crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrencynews #coin #coinnews… — Coin Newsify Social (@cnewsifysocial) August 21, 2025 Immutable X positioneert zich voor mobiele dominantie Immutable X maakt een duidelijke keuze voor mobiel en ziet daar volop groeikansen in een markt van $121 miljard. De combinatie van juridische ruimte, gebruiksvriendelijke tools en strategische partners maakt het platform klaar voor schaalvergroting. Voor spelers breekt hiermee een nieuw tijdperk aan. Je kunt digitale items echt bezitten en er ook iets aan overhouden. Voor ontwikkelaars is het een kans om hun bereik te vergroten en nieuwe inkomstenmodellen te verkennen binnen een volwassen ecosysteem. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01631-1.92%
Solana
SOL$237.46-0.34%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,048.78+2.60%
Coinstats2025/09/22 00:31
