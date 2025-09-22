Crypto Market Records Mixed Performance Amid Shifting Sentiment

The start of this week has seen a shift in the investor sentiment across the crypto market. In this respect, the overall crypto market capitalization has plunged to 3.96T after 1.96% decrease. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has jumped by 38.11%. Additionally, the growing “bull vs bear” tension is further highlighted by the sentiment as the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has dropped to 47 points while still sitting in the “Neutral” territory.

Bitcoin Slips by 0.96% and Ethereum Sees 4.07% Dip

Particularly, the top crypto coin, Bitcoin ($BTC), is changing hands at $114,488.28, denoting a 0.96% dip while its market dominance is 57.6%. In addition to this, Ethereum ($ETH) has dropped by 4.07%, whereas it dominates 13.1% of the market share.

Along with that, despite a 3.17% dip over 24-hours, $BNB’s weekly performance shows a staggering 10.41% growth. Nonetheless, Dogecoin ($DOGE) is trading at $0.2482 after a 7.46% dip. Another crypto asset, Aster ($ASTER) has made headlines the past week with a huge 7-day growth of1643% while its current price is 15.13% down at $1.47.

$BRM, $AUTO, and $TURBO Lead Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, BullRun Meme ($BRM), Auto ($AUTO), and Turbo Trump ($TURBO) are the dominating crypto gainers of the day. Specifically, $BRM has surged by 4798.63% to reach $0.007128. Following that, $AUTO has gained a 1577.01% increase in the meantime, reaching $77.05. Subsequently, $TURBO stands at $0.1546, underscoring a 464.20% rise.

DeFi TVL Slumps by 2.56% While NFT Sales Volume Records 11.38% Growth

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has plunged by 2.56%, attaining the $157.365B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has witnessed a 2.80% decrease. On the other hand, HipPoWSwap has topped the DeFi projects in 1-day TVL change, displaying the best performance with a 15967587% increase.

Similarly, the non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has spiked by 11.38% to claim the $13,538,402 spot. Even then, the top-selling NFT collection, DMarket, has reached $936,252, after a 1.66% decrease.

Crypto.com Experiences Scattered Spider-Led Breach and Ronin Treasury Plans $RON Buyback

Moving on, the crypto landscape has also gone through several other developments over the 24 hours. In this respect, the popular crypto platform, Crypto.com, has reportedly seen a breach conducted by the members of Scattered Spider, a notorious hacker collective.

Moreover, Ronin Treasury is planning to begin a comprehensive buyback of $RON next week. Furthermore, Yamaha, BYD, and Toyota are now accepting crypto payments in $USDT across Bolivia.