Crypto Market Sees Slight Drop Amid Bearish Outlook

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 20:10
markett (3)

The crypto landscape is going through a noteworthy decline, with key assets presenting losses. As per the new market data, the crypto market capitalization has reached $3.81T after a 0.36% dip. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has surged by 8.44% to reach $156.63B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index accounts for 41 points, displaying a “Neutral” sentiment.

Bitcoin Dips by 0.72% and Ethereum Sees 0.87% Drop

Particularly, the top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ($BTC) is hovering around $110,725.85, indicating a 0.72% decrease over the past 24 hours. In addition to this, its market dominance stands at 57.9%. In the same vein, Ethereum ($ETH) has witnessed a 0.87% decrease, reaching $4,295.08 in terms of price. Additionally, its market dominance is nearly 13.6% at the moment.

$BPX, $LINA, and $TRUMP Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, the top crypto gainers include Black Phoenix ($BPX), Linear Finance ($LINA), and PEPE ($TRUMP) in the leading positions. Specifically, $BPX has surged by a staggering 3218.30%, touching $2.82. Subsequently, $LINA indicates a 607.75% increase as its price has reached $0.00003446. Following that, $TRUMP has claimed the $0.000002244 mark after a 501.47% rise.

DeFi TVL Rises by 0.33% and NFT Sales Volume Records 16.81% Increase

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) TVL has seen a 0.33% spike, claiming $152.342B. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has surged by 0.11%, reaching $39.392B. Nonetheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Brise Swap stands atop the others, accounting for a stunning 11814368807072120832% increase over twenty-four hours.

Similarly, the non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has also spiked by 16.81%, attaining the $16,413,058 spot. However, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has dropped by 12.95%, reaching $2,298,315.

Brazilian Itaú Asset Rolls out Crypto-Focused Arm While Justin Sun Requests WLFI to Release His Holdings

Moving on, the crypto market has also recorded several other notable events. In this respect, Brazil’s top private asset management firm, Itaú Asset, has rolled out a crypto-centered arm to create mutual funds for digital assets, ETFs, staking strategies, and custody offerings.

Moreover, the U.S. Senate Committee has revised the crypto bill to include development protections. Furthermore, the Tron Founder, Justin Sun, has appealed to the Trump family-led World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) to release blacklisted tokens worth up to $100 million after allegations of suspicious transactions.

