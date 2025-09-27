Crypto market shows mild recovery as major assets are turning green as well as DeFi and NFT metrics rise, and key industry developments emerge globally.Crypto market shows mild recovery as major assets are turning green as well as DeFi and NFT metrics rise, and key industry developments emerge globally.

Crypto Market Shows Slight Recovery after Massive Dip as Major Assets Turn Green

The crypto landscape has recently witnessed a gradual spike after a significant downturn. In this respect, the total crypto market capitalization has reached the $3.78B mark after a 0.65% increase. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has seen a 23.04% slump, reaching $174.14B. In addition to this, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is still in the “Fear” zone while sitting at 34 points.

Bitcoin Sees Slight 0.14% Increase and Ethereum Jumps by 1.57%

Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) is currently trading at $109,696.32. This price level accounts for a minor 0.14% increase while the market dominance of the leading crypto asset has touched 57.8%. Similarly, Ethereum ($ETH) has also gone through a slight 1.57% surge in price. As a result, it is now changing hands at $4,017.65, whereas the market dominance of the leading altcoin is approximately 12.8%.

$AARK, $COIN, and $HOOD Lead Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, Aark ($AARK), [Fake] Wrapped COINBASE ($COIN), and Robinhood ($HOOD) are the top names among today’s top crypto gainers. Specifically, $AARK has experienced a staggering 1560.64% increase, reaching $0.01360 mark in terms of price. Subsequently, $COIN has jumped by 611.11%, touching the price level of $0.004144. Following that, $HOOD is now trading at $0.006747, showing a 552.78% price increase.

DeFi TVL Surges by 2.32% and NFT Sales Volume Records 7.67% Spike

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has recorded a 2.32% growth, attaining the $150.835B spot. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has surged by 1.93%, reaching $40.651B. Nonetheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Bunni has secured the 1st position in the DeFi market, accounting for 26531% growth over twenty-four hours.

In the same vein, the NFT sales volume has also spiked by 7.67%, reaching the figure of $26,557,904. Along with that, the top-selling NFT collection, Vesting NFT, has secured a stunning 66.86% surge, claiming the $11,251208 mark.

Cyber Hornet Seeks SEC Nod for S&P 500 ETFs and Tether Mints $1B USDT on Ethereum

Moving on, the crypto sector has also seen several other influential developments during the past 24 hours. In this respect, Cyber Hornet has submitted a filing with the SEC to launch S&P 500 ETFs linked to $XRP, $SOL, and $ETH.

Moreover, the Indian Enforcement Directorate has submitted charges against Raj Kundra, accusing him of possessing up to 285 $BTC (nearly 1.5B rupees), in connection with the crypto Ponzi scheme of late Amit Bhardwaj. Furthermore, Tether has minted an additional 1B $USDT tokens on Ethereum.

