Crypto Market Shows Steady Movement Amid Mixed Sentiment

The crypto market is currently experiencing a mixed momentum, as the latest 24-hour performance clarifies. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has dropped by 0.74% to reach the $3.88T mark. On the other hand, the 24-hour crypto volume has surged by 17.83% to attain the $184.4B spot. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 53 points, indicating a neutral position.

Bitcoin Drops by 0.18% and Ethereum Sees 1.85% Dip

Particularly, the flagship crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is trading at $115,436.81, displaying a slight 0.18% dip. Additionally, the market dominance of the top cryptocurrency is nearly 59.1%. Simultaneously, Ethereum ($ETH) is now trading at $4,244.59, presenting a 1.85% drop in price. Along with that, the market dominance of the flagship altcoin is almost 13.2%.

$PMX, $MICHI, and $CATALORIAN Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day­

Apart from that, the top crypto gainers of the day include Primex Finance ($PMX), Michi ($MICHI), and Catalorian ($CATALORIAN). Specifically, $PMX has jumped by a stunning 3193.43% reaching $0.06991. Subsequently, $MICHI has surged by 1665.94% to touch $0.02513. Following that, $CATALORIAN is now trading at $0.003966, showing a 1007.30% growth.

DeFi TVL Plunges by 3.38%, While NFT Sales Volume Records 9.11% Growth

Parallel to the sideways movement of the overall crypto sector, the DeFi TVL has slumped by 3.38%, touching $147.395B. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Lido, has also dropped by 2.88%, claiming $37.269B. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, BlockNG is standing in the top position, accounting for a 1125% rise over the past twenty-four hours.

Contrary to the DeFi downturn, the non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has spiked by 9.11%, reaching $18,835,060. In the same vein, the top-selling NFT collection, CryptoPunks, has recorded a 47.83% increase to claim the $2,026,570 mark.

Ark Invest Buys $14M Robinhood Shares and Korea Bans Crypto Lending

Overall, the crypto industry has also gone through several other developments over 24 hours. In this respect, Ark Invest has purchased up to $14M worth of total Robinhood Shares. Moreover, Hong Kong has unveiled a committee to fortify crypto CFT and AML standards for crypto market. Furthermore, South Korea has prohibited cryptocurrency exchanges from continuing lending services.