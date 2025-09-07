Crypto Market Shows Steady Performance Amid Neutral Sentiment

The crypto landscape maintains a stable outlook as shown by the latest 24-hour data. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $3.82T after a 01.17% increase. However, the 24-hour crypto volume indicates a 50.53% while moving around $77.08B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index accounts for 40 points, displaying a neutral position.

Bitcoin Sees Slight Dip of 0.09%, While Ethereum Surges by 0.01%

Particularly, the leading crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), has seen a slight dip of 0.09%, reaching the $110,688.41 mark. In addition to this, its market dominance stands at 57.8%. Along with that, Ethereum ($ETH) is changing hands at $4,297.28, presenting a 0.01% increase in its price. At the same time, its market dominance is 13.6%.

$PIKACHU, $BOME, and $BEER Lead Crypto Gainers of Day

Simultaneously, the prominent crypto gainers of the day include Pokemon ($PIKACHU), Book of Meme 3.0 ($BOME), and Beers ($BEER). Specifically, $PIKACHU has surged by 986.54%, reaching $0.00004790 in price. Following that, $BOME is trading at $0.00000001551 after a 763.23% increase. Subsequently, $BEER has jumped by 628% to reach $0.0007204.

DeFi TVL Plunges by 0.27% and NFT Sales Volume Records 27.49% Drop

However, the DeFi TVL has dropped by 0.27%, touching the $151.964B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has plunged by 0.17% to attain the $39.324B spot. Nonetheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL growth, Bunni dominates the DeFi sector, accounting for 20920% increase over twenty-four hours.

In the same vein, the NFT sales volume has recorded a slump to $11,596,974 following a 27.49% dip. Similarly, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has reached $2,220,177, led by a 3.30% drop.

US SEC Employs Task Force for Crypto and Securities Fraud While El Salvador Acquires Another $696M in $BTC

Moving on, the crypto sector has also seen noteworthy developments over 24 hours. In this respect, the U.S. SEC has formed a task force that will target crypto and securities fraud across borders. Moreover, El Salvador has added fresh 6,292 $BTC (nearly $696M) to boost its Bitcoin reserves. Furthermore, Tangany has acquired €10M in the latest funding round under the lead of Baader Bank and collaborators.