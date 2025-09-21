After the Senate Banking Committee advanced the GOP-led legislation on the crypto market structure, a growing number of Democratic senators have stepped forward to demand the chance to actively contribute to one of the most potentially important digital asset regulations. This development comes as the crypto regulatory framework remains center stage in the US Congress, […]After the Senate Banking Committee advanced the GOP-led legislation on the crypto market structure, a growing number of Democratic senators have stepped forward to demand the chance to actively contribute to one of the most potentially important digital asset regulations. This development comes as the crypto regulatory framework remains center stage in the US Congress, […]

Crypto Market Structure Bill: Democrat Senators Push For Bipartisan Authorship

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/21 15:00
EPNS
PUSH$0.03477-2.79%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002661-2.95%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000623+54.59%

After the Senate Banking Committee advanced the GOP-led legislation on the crypto market structure, a growing number of Democratic senators have stepped forward to demand the chance to actively contribute to one of the most potentially important digital asset regulations. This development comes as the crypto regulatory framework remains center stage in the US Congress, following President Donald Trump’s adoption of a crypto-friendly administrative stance.

Crypto Structure Bill Gathers Traction

Notably, the present crypto market structure bill is led by Republican senators, including Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott (R-S.C.), along with Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio). The updated discussion draft of the “Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025” was released in early September, introducing some key changes that sparked public interest. ‘

One of these changes is the proposal of a joint regulatory committee involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as well as 14 non-government members from across the industry, academia, user base, and the National Institute of Science and Technology.

However, on September 9, popular crypto critic and Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) shared heavy criticism of the GOP-led bill, citing a lack of sufficient consultation with Democrats or disclosure of industry feedback. She argues that partisanship and lack of transparency threaten both the integrity and effectiveness of the legislation. Following this development, the Democrats have since released their own version of the cryptocurrency regulatory framework, backing their call for bipartisan authorship.

The Demand For Shared Authorship

In a statement released on September 19, this group of 12 Democratic senators reaffirmed their desire to be more than bystanders in the crypto structure bill. Senators Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Mark Warner (D-VA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), and Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) together called for a bipartisan authorship process matching the norm for legislation of this scale.

The statement read:

The Democratic proposed framework centers around seven key pillars, including clarifying regulatory jurisdiction, integrating digital-asset issuers and trading platforms into oversight, combating illicit finance and corruption, promoting fair regulation, and closing gaps in how non-security digital assets are regulated.

At press time, the total crypto market cap remains valued at $4.03 trillion following a 0.34% gain in the past day.

Crypto
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Two crypto platforms are fiercely competing: Kalshi captures the volumes, Polymarket buys respectability. Sports betting, regulators, and billions join the prediction feast. L’article Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 16:05
Partager
Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

HYPE could attempt a shot at $60 or higher in the next few weeks or days.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.62-5.25%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 16:00
Partager
Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

PANews reported on September 21st that the Shibarium cross-chain bridge, which connects the Layer 2 network Shibarium and Ethereum, was previously attacked by a flash loan, with approximately $2.4 million in ETH and SHIB stolen. Shibarium has now released a security incident update, stating: 1. Specific bridge operations have been restricted to prevent new unauthorized transactions; 2. Upgrade and restrict potential abuse paths (deposits/withdrawals/claims/rewards) and add targeted defensive controls to prevent abuse of delegated staking; 3. Recover and protect the at-risk BONE held by the staking managers. The attacker’s short-term BONE staking will be effectively restricted by intervention and protocol mechanisms. 4. Rotate validator signers and migrate contract control to multi-party hardware custody; continue the broad migration away from legacy keys; 5. Real-time monitoring of attacker traffic; automatic alerts and reporting to partners and exchanges; 6. Hire independent security researchers, incident response firms, and relevant departments.
1
1$0.009272+11.81%
RealLink
REAL$0.06275-0.90%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001289+0.31%
Partager
PANews2025/09/21 17:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Top 5 AI Tokens to Buy Now—Why Ozak AI Ranks Above the Rest for Profitability and Investor Hype