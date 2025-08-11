Crypto Market Weekly Summary (August 4-10): Institutional Funds Shift to ETH, RWA Track Continues to Heat Up

Par : PANews
2025/08/11 13:00
Ethereum
ETH$4,118.68-5.28%
Allo
RWA$0.005059-2.35%

I. Macro Liquidity

Monetary liquidity has improved. Federal Reserve officials have expressed renewed concerns about the latest signs of weakness in the US labor market, reinforcing market expectations of an interest rate cut as early as September. While US stocks continued to rise in August, retail buying, a key supportive force within the market, is showing signs of weakening, and risks are quietly gathering for September. The crypto market has also weakened, following the US stock market's decline.

2. Overall market conditions

Top 300 companies by market capitalization:

This week, BTC fell, altcoins fell across the board, and market manipulation stocks were rampant. The main trend of the market revolved around the ETH system.

Top 5 gainers

Increase

Top 5 decliners

decline

MYX

1600%

FRAX

20%

M

60%

PI

20%

REKT

30%

WEMIX

20%

PUMP

20%

SUPER

20%

TOSHI

20%

MOG

20%

  • ETH: The ETH/BTC exchange rate strengthened. US-listed BMNR holds $3 billion in ETH, making it the largest treasury.
  • PROVE: It is a cloud computing platform for ZK zero-knowledge proof, and its stock price has soared on the Korean Stock Exchange.
  • MYX: It is an on-chain contract exchange, operated by a Chinese team, and the short squeeze has caused the price to rise dozens of times.

3. On-chain Data

BTC is hesitant after reaching a new high. Profitability for short-term holders has declined, and ETF flows have turned negative, the largest outflow since April 25. Market funding rates have fallen, suggesting a weakening of confidence in a short-term upward trend.

The supply of stablecoins continued to grow by 1%.

Institutional funds saw net outflows for the first time in 15 weeks, while ETH continued to see inflows.

The long-term trend indicator MVRV-ZScore is based on the total market cost and reflects the overall profitability of the market. When the indicator is greater than 6, it is the top range; when the indicator is less than 2, it is the bottom range.

IV. Futures Market

Futures Funding Rate: This week's rate is 0.01%, which is normal. Rates between 0.05-0.1% indicate high leverage in long positions, signaling a short-term market top; rates between -0.1-0% indicate high leverage in short positions, signaling a short-term market bottom.

Futures Open Interest: BTC open interest began to decline this week, with major market funds withdrawing.

Futures long-short ratio: 1.1, indicating neutral market sentiment. Retail investor sentiment is often a contrarian indicator, with readings below 0.7 indicating fear and above 2.0 indicating greed. The long-short ratio fluctuates widely, making it less useful as a reference.

5. Spot Market

BTC saw weak fluctuations this week, with its dominance rate falling 5% to 61%. Looking back at July, the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 13%, driven by growing institutional demand. Altcoins, led by ETH, performed strongly, with ETH spot ETFs recording record net inflows for 20 consecutive days. The US House of Representatives passed the Genius Act, a bill aimed at regulating stablecoins, and President Trump signed it into law.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 13:04
Partager
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
Waves
WAVES$1.4385+7.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02596-4.59%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:05
Partager
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2259-1.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.1565-3.63%
Partager
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion