Crypto Market Witnesses Mixed Sentiment as Market Cap Dips 1.45%

2025/09/16 19:30
The crypto sector is going through a turbulent phase with mixed sentiment, as the latest market data shows. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has plunged by 1.45% to reach $4.01T. On the other hand, the 24-hour crypto volume has jumped by 26.30%, reaching the $164.71B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index accounts for 50 points, indicating a “Neutral” sentiment.

Bitcoin Drops by 0.48% and Ethereum Sees 2.94% Decrease

Particularly, the leading crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), has seen a 0.48% dip over the past 24 hours. In this respect, its price has reached $115,744.21, while its market dominance stands at 57.5%. In addition to this, Ethereum ($ETH) is now changing hands at $4,521.74. This signifies a 2.94% decrease, while the market dominance of the leading altcoin stands at 13.9%.

$MICHI, $FOMO, and $FRONT Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day

Simultaneously, Michi ($MICHI), FOMO BULL CLUB ($FOMO), and Frontier ($FRONT) are the leading players among the crypto gainers. Specifically, $MICHI has witnessed a staggering 2941.45% increase to reach $0.02248 in terms of price. Subsequently, $FOMO has experienced a 1029.14% spike over the same time, touching the $0.000003504 mark. Following that, $FRONT is hovering around $1.01 after a 638.02% rise.

DeFi TVL Slumps by 0.79%, Whereas NFT Sales Volume Records 10.18% Rise

Apart from that, the DeFi TVL has plunged by 0.79%, reaching the $160.018B mark. At the same time, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has recorded a 1.33% decrease, attaining the $41.745B spot. Contrarily, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Bunni stands in the 1st position, accounting for a 23492% increase over twenty-four hours.

Additionally, the NFT sales volume has surged by 10.18%, claiming the $15,646,212 mark. Similarly, the top-selling NFT collection, CryptoPunks, has jumped by 63.27%, reaching $1,792,942.

Amex Launches Blockchain NFT Passport Stamps and Robinhood Ventures Unveils New Fund

Moving on, the crypto industry has also witnessed many other influential developments over the respective period. In this respect, the financial services platform American Express has unveiled blockchain-driven non-fungible token passport stamps for cardholders.

Moreover, Base is planning the launch of a native token to boost decentralization. Furthermore, Robinhood is aiming for private markets with the exclusive Robinhood Ventures Fund for the financial democratization of all.

