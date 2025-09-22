The crypto market cap is below $4 trillion again.The crypto market cap is below $4 trillion again.

Crypto Markets Shed Over $150 Billion Daily as Altcoins, Bitcoin Bleed Out: Market Watch

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/22 18:27
Capverse
CAP$0.14051-6.12%

Bitcoin’s price moves took a turn for the worse over the past several hours, as the asset slumped from $115,600 to a 12-day low of $112,000 before staging a minor recovery.

The altcoins have it even worse with massive sell-offs from most of them, including ETH, which dipped toward $4,000 earlier today.

BTC Slumped to $112K

Last week went rather well for bitcoin, which saw its price go from under $115,000 to a monthly peak of $118,000 on Thursday morning, just hours after the US Federal Reserve finally cut the key interest rates. Although that move was mostly anticipated, it still brought some minor but brief gains for BTC.

However, the cryptocurrency failed to maintain its run and quickly dipped toward $115,000 on Friday. It spent most of the weekend trading sideways around $115,000 and $116,000. The latest rejection at the latter came on Saturday evening, but bitcoin still maintained the $115,500 support on Sunday.

However, the landscape changed on Monday morning. At first, BTC dropped to $114,400, while the altcoins were bleeding out, before the market leader joined the broader sell-off and dumped to $112,000 for the first time since September 10.

This substantial nosedive caused a cascade of liquidations, which skyrocketed to $1.7 billion on a daily scale. BTC recovered some ground and now sits at $112,700, but it’s still 2.6% down on the day. Its market cap has plummeted to $2.245 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is up to 56.4%.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

Alts in Freefall State

As mentioned above, most altcoins have it even worse than BTC over the past day. Ethereum has been hit hard, as a 6.4% drop has pushed it to well below $4,200 as of now. XRP has slumped to $2.8 after a 5.4% daily decline.

Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Avalanche, HYPE, SUI, XLM, LTC, HBAR, and TON have dropped by up to 8%, while DOGE has plunged by double digits and struggles below $0.24.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has erased $150 billion since yesterday and is down to well under $4 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCryptoCryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post Crypto Markets Shed Over $150 Billion Daily as Altcoins, Bitcoin Bleed Out: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

The Dogecoin price reaching $1 is slowly becoming a distant dream; can a memecoin be valued as much? With utility-backed altcoins having actual use cases besides being a store of value, experts suggest buying the Cardano coin and Digitap ($TAP). $TAP, underpriced at $0.012 in the first presale round, is a top crypto to buy […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.007436-24.77%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.375-1.31%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001463-16.63%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 18:00
Partager
MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask's mUSD stablecoin has seen its circulating supply jump from 15 million to 65 million within 7 days. The post MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/22 18:32
Partager
Rich Pepe ($PRICH) Token Presale Has Begun: The Meme Coin Opportunity of 2025?

Rich Pepe ($PRICH) Token Presale Has Begun: The Meme Coin Opportunity of 2025?

For those who missed out on the PEPE meme coin craze, a brand-new contender is now taking the stage: Rich Pepe ($PRICH).
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-11.41%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000969-8.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002322-13.39%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 20:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

Rich Pepe ($PRICH) Token Presale Has Begun: The Meme Coin Opportunity of 2025?

XRP Price Targets $3.3 Breakout After Support Retest and Adoption

Why Investors Recognize BullZilla as the Best Crypto Presale Now While Chainlink and WLFI Expand DeFi Solutions