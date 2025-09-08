Crypto Markets Show Mixed Moves as ETFs See Divergent Flows

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:36
NEAR
NEAR$2.567+3.54%
Union
U$0.01035-3.08%
Solana
SOL$214.61+4.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,554.1+1.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.13188-11.57%

BTC is trading near $112,000, while ETH hovers above $4,300 after record weekly ETF outflows.

Cryptocurrency markets are moderately higher today, Sept. 8, as softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data for August fuels expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $112,200, down slightly from recent highs, but up 1% on the day and 3% on the week. Ethereum (ETH) is holding out above $4,300, also up about 1% today, but still down 1% over the past week. The total crypto market capitalization stands near $3.97 trillion, up roughly 1.1% over the past 24 hours.

Among large-cap crypto assets, XRP, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are leading the pack in 24 hour gains. XRP is up over 5% and trading at $2.98, while SOL gained nearly 6% over the past 24 hours. SOL continues to be viewed as a key player alongside Ethereum in DeFi. As The Defiant reported earlier, Solana’s total value locked (TVL) has surged nearly 30% since July, climbing from $10 billion to $13 billion.

DOGE is leading in 24-hour gains among the top-ten assets, up almost 9% today, evidently driven by speculation around the launch of a DOGE exchange-traded product.

BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko

ETFs and DATs

Investor attention has turned to crypto ETFs, which are showing sharply divergent flows. According to SoSoValue, spot Ethereum ETFs saw a five-day streak of net outflows, and recorded their largest weekly outflow on record, with $787.7 million leaving the market the week ending Sept. 5. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a mix of inflows and outflows last week, with net inflows exceeding $246 million for the week.

Meanwhile, crypto treasury firms continue to add to their stockpiles. Per a press release today, BitMine now holds over 2 million ETH, holding its place as the largest public ETH holders, and one of the largest digital asset treasury (DAT) companies overall. Among Bitcoin treasuries, Strategy reported today that the firm added 1,955 BTC last week, bringing its total to 638,460 BTC.

Liquidations and Macro

Over the past 24 hours, more than $250 million in leveraged crypto positions were liquidated, according to CoinGlass. Unusually, BTC and ETH 24-hour liquidations were both exceeded by MYX Finance (MYX), the native asset of a decentralized derivatives exchange, with over $41 million liquidated. Ethereum followed with $32 million in liquidations, while BTC and SOL both accounted for around $19 million each.

24-hour crypto liquidations. Source: CoinGlass

In terms of upcoming macro signals, investors are eyeing the Sept. 10 Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Sept. 11 Consumer Price Index (CPI) — both metrics used to gauge inflation — for further guidance on the Fed’s Sept. 16-17 meeting.

Analysts at Keyrock pointed out in their weekly overview that markets are now leaning toward a “more aggressive easing path that the Fed has yet to justify with the data.” They noted that Bitcoin and equities “have already priced in the near-term cut, leaving momentum muted,” while gold’s breakout signals a defensive bid.

Still, with cuts already priced and CPI risk ahead next week, chasing upside “may offer less reward than positioning defensively into September,” the analysts concluded.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/crypto-markets-show-mixed-moves-as-etfs-see-divergent-flows

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.43-0.45%
Suilend
SEND$0.5686+0.72%
Polkadot
DOT$4.066+2.31%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Partager
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.1278+1.29%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.35+7.99%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006298-2.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.35+7.99%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000483+2.37%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.140048+7.83%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy