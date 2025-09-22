The rise of cryptocurrency has thrown old-school financiers for a loop. Not many can understand the emerging digital trends in the trading market. But those who do realize that cryptocurrency’s rise might have a greater impact on our future than many people believe. Bitcoin’s success in the mainstream has led many to ask how it all works, […]The rise of cryptocurrency has thrown old-school financiers for a loop. Not many can understand the emerging digital trends in the trading market. But those who do realize that cryptocurrency’s rise might have a greater impact on our future than many people believe. Bitcoin’s success in the mainstream has led many to ask how it all works, […]

Crypto Meets Card Games: The Next Digital Trend

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/22 21:39
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011183+2.01%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01738-13.96%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12158-0.40%
LoopNetwork
LOOP$0.02579-9.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001614-12.66%
Card Games

The rise of cryptocurrency has thrown old-school financiers for a loop. Not many can understand the emerging digital trends in the trading market. But those who do realize that cryptocurrency’s rise might have a greater impact on our future than many people believe. Bitcoin’s success in the mainstream has led many to ask how it all works, leading many people to discover blockchains.

Blockchains are decentralized ledgers that crypto professionals use to store data regarding transactions and ownership. However, digital experts have noted that the technology is underutilized today. Many have pointed out that blockchains might be capable of supporting the internet as we know it. Game designers quickly saw a pretty exciting use for blockchains in game development. So, in this article, we discuss the crossroads between cryptocurrency and card games.

Crypto Meets Classic Card Games

The most obvious link between cryptocurrency and card games comes from the various poker websites and online casinos that are now so popular on the World Wide Web. The iGaming industry is one of the fastest growing entertainment markets around. People are discovering the convenience of online gambling and sports betting, and many have no interest in looking back at land-based casinos.

Online poker rooms are especially popular in the United States. They provide an outlet for many interested in the game, especially with niche formats like Omaha Hi-Lo online gaining traction. It is nigh-impossible to find these poker variants outside of these specific websites. Plenty of online casinos also have live versions of blackjack and baccarat, two classic card games that still thrill an audience. But what do these websites have to do with cryptocurrency?

The connection is made apparent when one comes across the payment methods on these websites. Standard options like credit cards or bank transfers are available of course. But some may notice the increasing availability of Bitcoin or Ethereum as viable gambling options. Crypto betting has become successful enough to spawn websites dedicated to it entirely.

Could cryptocurrency and trading card games come together in the new age? The digital era is one of constant innovation in all walks of life, including entertainment. It is interesting to see how the TCG sector has handled the encroachment of cryptocurrency.

Crypto Trading Card Games

Game designers have been experimenting with blockchains for a while now. We’ve seen the release of open-world crypto games and blockchain-based platformers. Some have even attempted to create an MMORPG blockchain game; a bold endeavor that might change the face of the industry if successful. But there is no doubt that crypto trading card games stand out. It might be due to the simplicity of the TCG system or the general popularity of card games as a whole, but it is a fact that card games based around NFTs have some real utility.

Plenty of people may hear the term NFT and quickly balk at the idea. They would certainly have a good reason to react in such a manner. The non-fungible token market crashed and burned a long time ago, taking NFT games. But the one remaining fragment of that market is the trading card game. Some players still talk about Spells of Genesis; an MTG-inspired trading card game on a blockchain. Spells of Genesis was the first of its kind and led to many imitators trying to pull off what the game had done. Some were certainly more successful than others.

What about card games makes them blend so well with blockchains, though? It is the collectible nature of the games that works so well. By now people have an understanding of how NFTs work. Blockchain-based TCGs largely follow that same principle. Players must collect them and store the data on the ledger. That way, they have a proof-of-stake and can build their digital deck online. The fact that the games are also entirely digital means that players will never have to worry about the lack of local tournaments or players. The gamer base will always thrive no matter what.

That is as long as there are interested players. We said before that the NFT market is not doing well right now. Though NFT TCGs are still doing relatively well; they are nowhere near as popular as they were during their heyday. Interest in these games will likely vain in the future.

The Future of Crypto Trading Card Games

Some have a bright outlook on the future of the NFT-oriented TCG market. Whispers of Web 3.0 grow louder by the day. The idea of moving the World Wide Web towards blockchain ledgers certainly appeals to those who miss the old days of the internet, when anonymity was all but guaranteed. Non-fungible tokens are bound to make a comeback should Web 3.0 become the standard.

The trouble is that Web3.0 is still in its infancy. Even then, there are plenty of people who are staunchly opposed to this new way to engage with the net. Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey don’t agree on much. But they both believe that the Web3.0 fascination is a marketing gimmick more than a real proposal.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,850.55-2.30%
Aster
ASTER$1.37-17.76%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001171-4.17%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.37-17.76%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10241-3.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, met meer context en analyse om de ontwikkelingen beter te begrijpen. Miljardair ziet kansen op Wall Street ondanks dure aandelenmarkt Zelfs nu aandelenmarkten hoog gewaardeerd zijn en veel beleggers waarschuwen voor overprijzing, blijft een bekende miljardair optimistisch. Hij gelooft dat er nog steeds waarde te vinden is — vooral in sectoren waar innovatie doorgaat en technologiebedrijven toonaangevend blijven. Volgens hem zijn sectoren zoals fintech en digitale activa de moeite waard, ondanks de algemene marktspanning. Hij wijst op het idee dat in elke marktcycli waar bubbelangst heerst, de beste rendementen vaak komen van de risico’s die velen te eng vinden om aan te gaan. Voor Bitcoin betekent dit dat ook wanneer aandelen geleidelijk corrigeren, digitale activa juist kunnen profiteren van kapitaalverschuivingen en beleggers die spreiding zoeken buiten traditionele activa. Onrust rond Bitcoin en crypto Er is momenteel verhoogde onrust op de cryptomarkt. Gebeurtenissen zoals plotselinge prijsfluctuaties, zorgen over regelgeving en grote whales die forse posities verplaatsen zorgen voor onzekerheid. Beleggers raken nerveus, vooral omdat nieuws over macro-economische factoren zoals inflatie, renteverwachtingen en geopolitieke spanningen het sentiment zwaar beïnvloeden. Technische analyse wijst op fragiele steunpunten, en een kleinere trigger zou tot flinke koersbeweging kunnen leiden. Voor wie actief handelt betekent dit oppassen: hedge-opties, cashbuffering en risicomanagement zijn belangrijker dan ooit. Rusland: sancties en cryptobeurzen in de problemen In Rusland versnelt de druk op cryptobeurzen door sancties vanuit het Westen. Financiële beperkingen, beperkingen op kapitaalstromen en streng toezicht op transacties worden steeds gebruikelijker. Voor beurzen die opereren in of met Rusland kan dit betekenen dat bepaalde relaties worden afgesneden of dat toegang tot liquiditeit beperkt raakt. Gebruikers klagen over vertragingen en verhoogde kosten. Sommige platforms overwegen hun operaties of client-relaties aan te passen of zelfs stop te zetten in risicovolle jurisdicties. Voor internationale crypto-partijen toont dit aan dat politieke risico’s steeds meer onderdeel zijn van hun strategieën. Michigan hervat Strategic Bitcoin Reserve-wet met mogelijke 10 % allocatie Michigan werkt aan House Bill 4087, die toestaat dat de staat tot 10 % van bepaalde staatsfondsen investeert in cryptocurrency, waaronder Bitcoin. :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0} Deze fondsen betreffen onder meer de ‘General Fund’ en de economische stabilisatiefonds (‘rainy day fund’). De wet bevat voorwaarden voor veilige custody en risicobeperking. Analisten zien dit als onderdeel van een bredere Amerikaanse trend waarin staten steeds meer openstaan voor Bitcoin als instrument voor financiële hedging. Bezwaren betreffen vooral volatiliteit en wettelijk toezicht, zeker wanneer ook altcoins zonder duidelijke limieten betrokken worden. Mocht de wet aangenomen worden, dan toont Michigan wederom dat crypto steeds meer binnen officiële staatsfinanciën doordringt, wat mogelijk ook prijsimpact heeft voor Bitcoin vanwege institutionele vraag. Analist Benjamin Cowen: BTC kan in komende maanden piek bereiken Benjamin Cowen, bekend om zijn technische analyses, voorspelt dat Bitcoin in de nabije maanden een sterke piek zou kunnen bereiken. Hij baseert zich op zowel on-chain data als cyclusmodellen die aangeven dat we mogelijk uit een consolidatiefase op weg zijn naar een breakout. Factoren als ETF-instroom, institutionele belangstelling en macro-economische verlichting (lagere renteverwachtingen etc.) kunnen volgens Cowen bijdragen aan een krachtige opleving. Tegelijkertijd waarschuwt hij dat markten reactief zijn — schommeling en correcties zijn waarschijnlijk onderweg, vooral bij tegenvallende externe signalen. Voor beleggers biedt dit een potentieel hoog voordeel, mits men bereid is korte termijn volatiler momenten te doorstaan. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09352+10.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,850.55-2.30%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.079-5.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 13:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Wall Street, Rusland en analisten

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation