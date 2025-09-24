According to the Crypto Wealth Report 2025 by Henley & Partners, with data from New World Wealth, the number of crypto millionaires worldwide has risen to 241,700 — a 40% increase in 12 months. Related Reading: XRP Outshines Gold, Stocks, And Bitcoin As Thailand’s Best Asset Bitcoin accounts for much of that jump: 145,100 Bitcoin […]According to the Crypto Wealth Report 2025 by Henley & Partners, with data from New World Wealth, the number of crypto millionaires worldwide has risen to 241,700 — a 40% increase in 12 months. Related Reading: XRP Outshines Gold, Stocks, And Bitcoin As Thailand’s Best Asset Bitcoin accounts for much of that jump: 145,100 Bitcoin […]

Crypto Millionaires Surge 40%—Now Topping 240,000 Worldwide: Study

2025/09/24 21:30
According to the Crypto Wealth Report 2025 by Henley & Partners, with data from New World Wealth, the number of crypto millionaires worldwide has risen to 241,700 — a 40% increase in 12 months.

Bitcoin accounts for much of that jump: 145,100 Bitcoin millionaires were recorded, up 70% year-on-year. Reports put the total digital currency market value at $3.3 trillion as of June 2025, up 45% from a year earlier.

Borderless Wealth On The Rise

This growth is reflected at the very top of the market. There are now 450 centi-millionaires — people with crypto holdings of $100 million or more — up 38% versus last year.

Crypto billionaires rose to 36, an increase of 29%. According to Henley & Partners, these figures are changing how wealth managers and tax authorities think about money that has no fixed address.

One executive described how, with only “12 memorized words,” a person can move or protect very large sums without a physical bank account.

Machine Systems And New Roles For Bitcoin

Institutional interest is being cited as a key part of the story. Machine learning systems are being used to run parts of institutional portfolios, and Switzerland is singled out as a major custody hub.

Some market professionals are describing Bitcoin less as a short-term bet and more as a form of collateral or base currency within new financial setups.

A prominent voice in the report contrasts fiat’s tendency to expand with Bitcoin’s capped supply of 21 million, calling that a core difference shaping investor behavior.

Where The Money Is Moving

Henley’s proprietary Crypto Adoption Index ranks jurisdictions that are friendliest to digital-asset holders. Singapore tops the list, praised for its infrastructure and rules.

Hong Kong scores well on economic factors and tax friendliness. The US ranks high in public adoption and innovation.

Switzerland and the UAE round out the top five, with the Emirates given a perfect 10 for Tax-Friendliness, citing no taxes on trading, staking, and mining in some cases.

Other places mentioned as attractive include Malta, the UK, Canada, Thailand, and Australia. Portugal was noted for a capital gains rule that benefits holders who keep crypto for more than one year.

Next-Wave Destinations And Incentives

Some smaller jurisdictions are adapting fast to attract mobile investors. St. Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda accept crypto in citizenship programs.

Thailand announced a five-year capital gains break for crypto trading. Malaysia is building Digital Free Trade Zone initiatives, and Mauritius is pitching itself as a hub between Africa and Asia. Countries from Costa Rica to Uruguay have policies aimed at bringing digital-asset activity to their shores.

Reports have disclosed that more than 100 economies are looking into CBDCs, with 49 countries in pilot programs as of July 2025. That development is pushing states to rethink payments and oversight while wealthy crypto holders pursue options that give them legal certainty and cross-border mobility.

Henley’s report argues that diversification across jurisdictions is now a common strategy for those managing large crypto positions.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView

