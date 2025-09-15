Crypto Miners HIVE, BITF Rally Pre-Markets Amid Tesla’s Surge

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 20:04
Markets are seeing sharp moves this morning with crypto mining stocks continuing their rally and Tesla jumping on Elon Musk’s latest share purchase.

Bitfarms (BITF) is up 15% pre-market to $2.55, extending its weekly rally of 75%. AI-focused mining stocks continue their strong performance as well, with IREN (IREN) rising 3% pre-market and up over 230% year-to-date. Hive Blockchain (HIVE) gained 5% pre-market, adding to its 40% rise over the past month.

KindlyMD (NAKA), a bitcoin treasury company holding 5,765 BTC, is down 50% pre-market and off 96% from its all-time high.

Tesla (TSLA) is trading at $420 pre-market, up 6% from Friday’s close after a 7% surge last week. An SEC filing revealed Elon Musk purchased nearly 2.6 million shares.

While, CapitalB (ALCPB) acquired 48 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 BTC, up 15% in European markets.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/15/crypto-miners-rally-in-pre-market-trading-amid-tesla-s-surge

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
