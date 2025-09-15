Crypto Miners HIVE, BITF Rally Pre-Markets Amid Tesla’s Surge

Markets are seeing sharp moves this morning with crypto mining stocks continuing their rally and Tesla jumping on Elon Musk’s latest share purchase.

Bitfarms (BITF) is up 15% pre-market to $2.55, extending its weekly rally of 75%. AI-focused mining stocks continue their strong performance as well, with IREN (IREN) rising 3% pre-market and up over 230% year-to-date. Hive Blockchain (HIVE) gained 5% pre-market, adding to its 40% rise over the past month.

KindlyMD (NAKA), a bitcoin treasury company holding 5,765 BTC, is down 50% pre-market and off 96% from its all-time high.

Tesla (TSLA) is trading at $420 pre-market, up 6% from Friday’s close after a 7% surge last week. An SEC filing revealed Elon Musk purchased nearly 2.6 million shares.

While, CapitalB (ALCPB) acquired 48 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 BTC, up 15% in European markets.