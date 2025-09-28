Smart money knows this phase can mint the next winners. While BTC holds center stage, one payments-first presale is drawing […] The post Crypto News: Bitcoin Price Prediction & The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now At The End Of Q3 appeared first on Coindoo.Smart money knows this phase can mint the next winners. While BTC holds center stage, one payments-first presale is drawing […] The post Crypto News: Bitcoin Price Prediction & The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now At The End Of Q3 appeared first on Coindoo.

Crypto News: Bitcoin Price Prediction & The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now At The End Of Q3

2025/09/28 08:50
Smart money knows this phase can mint the next winners.

While BTC holds center stage, one payments-first presale is drawing serious attention for utility and speed. Analysts whisper that missing it now could feel like watching a rocket from the launchpad with no ticket aboard. If you’re interested in the best crypto presale, this is the moment to take action.

Bitcoin Price Structure & Forecasts

The Bitcoin Price sits near $109,300, down about 2 percent in 24 hours and still ranging as traders await macro cues. Bulls defend $108,000 to $109,000 as a buy zone. If the Bitcoin Price clears $111,500 and holds, many expect a retest of $115,000 and potentially higher.

A hawkish turn from the Fed could push BTC back toward $105,000 to $108,000. Until a decisive break, models favor chop between $105,000 and $118,000. In these windows, capital often hunts asymmetry. That is why the Best Crypto Presale narrative accelerates when the Bitcoin Price stalls. Investors look for earlier entries with real-world traction, not just momentum.

Remittix: A DeFi Project Poised as a Standout

Call it the payments rail crypto wants. Remittix targets border-to-bank transfers at scale, positioning itself as a practical alternative to slow and costly cross-border options. Community testers are already inside the wallet beta and independent security reviewers have stacked the team near the very top of pre-launch rankings. That mix of build progress and trust signals is rare at this stage.

Price matters. The token is currently around $0.1130, with funding above the $26.7 million mark and momentum rising into late Q3. The pitch is simple and aggressive: real utility, transparent economics and an execution timeline that does not keep investors waiting. If you believe the best crypto presale should be about adoption, not slogans, this checks the boxes.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction

  • Global payouts to real bank accounts in 30+ countries aim to turn crypto into everyday money.
  • A real-time FX engine targets fair, visible rates instead of opaque slippage.
  • A deflationary token model is designed to reward long-term holders.
  • A business API invites merchants and apps to plug into remittance liquidity.
  • Security and credibility are strengthened by Certik verification and live wallet beta testing.

BTC may break higher soon, but the bigger opportunity could be the allocation you secure before the crowd arrives. If you plan to buy RTX tokens, acting while the price remains near the ground floor may be the difference between seeing a chart and owning the move.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

