Crypto News: Kanye West Drops YZY meme coin on Solana, Is This The Next 100x Play?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/21 12:38
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has officially entered the cryptocurrency market with the launch of his meme coin called YZY on the Solana blockchain. The token made an explosive debut, briefly crossing $3, before hitting a reverse.

West revealed the project in a post on X, writing, “YEEZY MONEY IS HERE. A NEW ECONOMY, BUILT ON CHAIN.” The announcement immediately directed fans and traders to the official website, which shows YZY not just as a coin but as part of a larger financial ecosystem.

Inside the YZY Money Ecosystem

The project is branded as YZY Money and is designed around three major parts. At its center is the YZY token, which powers all transactions within the system. Alongside it, Ye has introduced Ye Pay, a payment processor that aims to reduce merchant fees, and YZY Card, a debit card that allows users to spend both YZY and USDC worldwide.

On the website, YZY Money is described as a new kind of financial system that gives users control while reducing reliance on centralized authorities.

Token Distribution and Risks

Early data shows a potential challenge to decentralization. Reports confirm that the top six holder addresses collectively control more than 90 percent of the token supply. Project documents show a supply split with 20 percent reserved for public allocation, 10 percent for liquidity, and 70 percent marked for Yeezy-related investment.

To address trading manipulation, the token uses an “anti-sniping” system that deploys 25 contract addresses, with only one acting as the official YZY token. The idea is to prevent automated trading bots from exploiting liquidity during early stages. A vesting schedule managed by the open-source protocol Jupiter Lock spreads token release over 24 months.

Whether YZY becomes the foundation of Ye’s promised “new economy” or fades into the long list of short-lived celebrity crypto projects will depend on adoption, regulation, and the market’s willingness to trust his vision.

