Crypto News LIVE : Powell Speech Today, Bitcoin Price, XRP Price, FED Meeting, Jackson Hole Speech and More

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, dubbed the “Oscars of monetary policy,” begins today in Wyoming. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver his keynote on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. EDT. Investors watch closely, as Powell often signals major shifts on rates, inflation, and liquidity. History shows big reactions: dovish in 2021, hawkish in 2022, mixed in 2023–24. This year, markets are already nervous, pricing in tighter policy. One line from Powell could sway stocks, bonds, and Bitcoin