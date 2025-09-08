Crypto News: Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M in Sui Network Hack

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/08 20:02
SUI
SUI$3,491+%2,56
DeFi
DEFI$0,001616+%0,81
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1499-%0,46
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03646+%2,38
Cetus Protocol Hack_ Community Approves Full Refund Amid CETUS Price Crashhack

The post Crypto News: Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M in Sui Network Hack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

It has been reported that the Nemo protocol was hacked on the Sui Network, losing approximately $2.4 million. The savage act highlights the constant battle against malicious actors in the DeFi (decentralized finance) space while sending a ripple of concern across the community. 

What Happened in the Nemo Protocol Sui Hack? 

The incident was first reported by security firm PeckShield, which said the hacker has already moved the stolen USDC from Arbitrum to Ethereum using Circle’s bridging service. Following the hack, the total value locked in the Nemo yield trading tanked to $1.54 million from over $6 million, according to data source DeFiLlama.

Nemo team acknowledged the exploit on Monday in a community announcement on its Telegram. According to the Block, Nemo team wrote, “Dear Nemo Community, a security incident occurred last night, impacting the Market pool.”

 “We are investigating the matter and have suspended all smart contract activity for the time being. We plan to share when more information becomes available,” the team added. 

Question Raises on Sui Network Security and Nemo 

These type of large security breach actions inevitably raises questions about the overall security posture of Sui Network. This can erode user confidence and damage the network’s reputation. 

Moreover, the future projects building on Sui may face increased scrutiny regarding their smart contract security and audit processes.

Nemo’s absence in sharing the updates regarding the news has distressed the community even more. Users are now questioning on social media, asking about the whereabouts of Nemo.

Crypto Hacks in September 

Nemo is the third big victim of the hackers this month. Earlier in September, $2 million was stolen from OlaXBT, and then $8.4 million from the Bunni protocol. Looking at the cycle of hacks in 2025, it is confirmed that these frauds have been rising for the last three months. In August alone, hackers stole more than $163 million from different platforms and companies.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04366+%7,22
Moonveil
MORE$0,09938-%1,29
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Partager
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0,01005-%9,37
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004783+%1,37
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0,001499+%0,33
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Partager
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0,4373+%2,77
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005098-%2,78
Multichain
MULTI$0,05728-%4,48
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Blockchain Group set to expand trading of its Bitcoin-backed shares via US OTCID listing