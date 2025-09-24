The post Crypto News: Prices Slide as Chinese Miners, Hyperliquid Crash Fuel Selloff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices slipped sharply this week, amid a broad selloff that erased roughly $160 billion in market value, is making a splash in crypto news this week. Bitcoin (BTC USD) price and Ethereum (ETH) price briefly hit two-week lows. On Monday, BTC was around $113,000 and ETH was near $4,100. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz blamed the rout on “big Chinese mining selling” and turmoil in the Hyperliquid exchange token. He noted that Hyperliquid’s native HYPE token “got hit the hardest” in the selloff. That said, he described the drop as “just a pullback.” Crypto News: Chinese Miners Selloff Drags Prices Novogratz said fresh selling by miners in China helped spark the latest downturn. Chinese mining pools still control an outsized share of Bitcoin’s computing power. Since that’s about 55% of the global hashrate, any large sales can significantly impact the market. Over the past week, local reports noted that provincial governments ordered new crackdowns on crypto mining, and some operators in Sichuan and Xinjiang have begun divesting assets. In aggregate, on-chain data and exchange flows showed unusually heavy outflows from addresses associated with Chinese mining operations. Novogratz told Bloomberg, “…we saw what looked like some big Chinese mining selling,” implying that these sales pressured market liquidity. Chinese authorities banned crypto mining in 2021, but many miners remain secretly active or have moved equipment overseas. The dominance of Chinese pools means their moves matter: analysts estimate China still accounts for roughly half of Bitcoin mining output. If miners sell large holdings to fund relocations or meet capital calls, it can quickly overwhelm demand and depress prices. Novogratz said this selling pressure “hit some of the overall sentiment in the market.” Crypto News: Hyperliquid Token Turmoil The other flashpoint making waves in recent crypto news, was Hyperliquid, a fast-growing on-chain perpetual futures… The post Crypto News: Prices Slide as Chinese Miners, Hyperliquid Crash Fuel Selloff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices slipped sharply this week, amid a broad selloff that erased roughly $160 billion in market value, is making a splash in crypto news this week. Bitcoin (BTC USD) price and Ethereum (ETH) price briefly hit two-week lows. On Monday, BTC was around $113,000 and ETH was near $4,100. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz blamed the rout on “big Chinese mining selling” and turmoil in the Hyperliquid exchange token. He noted that Hyperliquid’s native HYPE token “got hit the hardest” in the selloff. That said, he described the drop as “just a pullback.” Crypto News: Chinese Miners Selloff Drags Prices Novogratz said fresh selling by miners in China helped spark the latest downturn. Chinese mining pools still control an outsized share of Bitcoin’s computing power. Since that’s about 55% of the global hashrate, any large sales can significantly impact the market. Over the past week, local reports noted that provincial governments ordered new crackdowns on crypto mining, and some operators in Sichuan and Xinjiang have begun divesting assets. In aggregate, on-chain data and exchange flows showed unusually heavy outflows from addresses associated with Chinese mining operations. Novogratz told Bloomberg, “…we saw what looked like some big Chinese mining selling,” implying that these sales pressured market liquidity. Chinese authorities banned crypto mining in 2021, but many miners remain secretly active or have moved equipment overseas. The dominance of Chinese pools means their moves matter: analysts estimate China still accounts for roughly half of Bitcoin mining output. If miners sell large holdings to fund relocations or meet capital calls, it can quickly overwhelm demand and depress prices. Novogratz said this selling pressure “hit some of the overall sentiment in the market.” Crypto News: Hyperliquid Token Turmoil The other flashpoint making waves in recent crypto news, was Hyperliquid, a fast-growing on-chain perpetual futures…

Crypto News: Prices Slide as Chinese Miners, Hyperliquid Crash Fuel Selloff

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 22:01
NEAR
NEAR$3.089+1.61%
Waves
WAVES$1.019+0.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,456.42+0.58%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.03-5.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01224+0.41%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00584+2.09%

Crypto prices slipped sharply this week, amid a broad selloff that erased roughly $160 billion in market value, is making a splash in crypto news this week.

Bitcoin (BTC USD) price and Ethereum (ETH) price briefly hit two-week lows. On Monday, BTC was around $113,000 and ETH was near $4,100.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz blamed the rout on “big Chinese mining selling” and turmoil in the Hyperliquid exchange token.

He noted that Hyperliquid’s native HYPE token “got hit the hardest” in the selloff. That said, he described the drop as “just a pullback.”

Crypto News: Chinese Miners Selloff Drags Prices

Novogratz said fresh selling by miners in China helped spark the latest downturn. Chinese mining pools still control an outsized share of Bitcoin’s computing power.

Since that’s about 55% of the global hashrate, any large sales can significantly impact the market.

Over the past week, local reports noted that provincial governments ordered new crackdowns on crypto mining, and some operators in Sichuan and Xinjiang have begun divesting assets.

In aggregate, on-chain data and exchange flows showed unusually heavy outflows from addresses associated with Chinese mining operations.

Novogratz told Bloomberg, “…we saw what looked like some big Chinese mining selling,” implying that these sales pressured market liquidity.

Chinese authorities banned crypto mining in 2021, but many miners remain secretly active or have moved equipment overseas.

The dominance of Chinese pools means their moves matter: analysts estimate China still accounts for roughly half of Bitcoin mining output.

If miners sell large holdings to fund relocations or meet capital calls, it can quickly overwhelm demand and depress prices. Novogratz said this selling pressure “hit some of the overall sentiment in the market.”

Crypto News: Hyperliquid Token Turmoil

The other flashpoint making waves in recent crypto news, was Hyperliquid, a fast-growing on-chain perpetual futures platform. Its native token, HYPE, spiked in September and then plummeted as whales and insiders sold.

Novogratz noted that Arthur Hayes – Hyperliquid’s co‑founder – publicly suggested the token “went too far” and hinted that the founders would sell.

Arthur Hayes reportedly exited his entire HYPE stake, even using proceeds as a “deposit on a Ferrari.” This week’s selloff “hit Hyperliquid the hardest,” Novogratz added.

HYPE fell 23% from its late‐week high to around $45 by Tuesday. On-chain monitors show whales dumping HYPE at a loss.

For example, one whale address sold 56,569 HYPE worth $2.67 million on Sept. 23 at an average price of $47.23, realizing a $103,000 loss. The whale had bought in at $49 four weeks earlier.

Chart data shows HYPE trading down roughly 25% from its recent peak, underscoring the volatility.

This collapse weighed on broader sentiment, Novogratz said, but he stressed it was a token‐specific shock:

Monday’s crash spilled into major cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC USD) slid below $112,000 intraday – a two-week low – before rebounding slightly to about $113,000 by Tuesday morning.

Ethereum (ETH) fell as steeply as 9% on Monday, over $380 drop, and traded near $4,093 by early Wednesday. Other coins also sank; Dogecoin and FLOKI each lost roughly 9%, XRP dropped 4%.

Also, Solana fell 7% on Monday. Overall crypto market cap is now about $3.8 trillion – down from near $3.95 trillion last week.

A surge in forced liquidations amplified the move. Data from derivatives trackers showed roughly $1.5 billion of crypto long positions liquidated on Monday – the biggest one-day blow‐out in months.

Coinglass recorded about $1.7 billion in total liquidations as Bitcoin (BTC USD) and Ether fell through key support levels. This washing out of leveraged bets helped trigger stop-loss selling across the board.

The imbalance of open interest – with about 64% of Bitcoin positions long – steepened the fall once longs were liquidated.

Novogratz: ‘Just a Pullback’

Bitcoin (BTC USD) slipped slightly in the past day, falling short of breaking above $113,000 and briefly dipping under $111,500.

Ethereum is currently priced at $4,180, slipping 0.60% after rebounding from an intraday low of about $4,070. The token has largely traded sideways in recent sessions and is down nearly 8% over the past week.

In further crypto news updates, most major altcoins also posted losses, though tokens like Aster (ASTER) and Immutable (IMX) bucked the trend with notable gains.

Despite the turmoil, Novogratz struck a cautiously optimistic tone. He said the selloff was a “healthy reset” rather than evidence of a new bear market.

“We are still up significantly on the year,” he noted, reminding that Bitcoin (BTC USD) trades well above its late-2024 lows.

He argued that the current dip was amplified by crowded positioning and short-term news (miner selling, A.I. hype, a record options expiry) rather than any structural failure.

Novogratz also pointed to ongoing institutional inflows – for example, recent stablecoin and ETF flows – as a counterweight to retail losses.

He predicted that U.S. crypto legislation (the GENIUS and CLARITY acts) will “unleash a tremendous amount of new participation” in coming months.

In the meantime, he said investors should view this as a pause:

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/24/crypto-news-prices-slide-as-chinese-miners-hyperliquid-crash-fuel-selloff/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.63%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000033-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Partager
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
Union
U$0.009967-6.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08522-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,436.51+0.66%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 02:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO