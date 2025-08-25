Crypto News: Solana and Dogecoin Among $620M in Token Unlocks Next 7 Days

The crypto market is gearing up for a busy week as more than $620 million worth of tokens are set to be unlocked. Projects like AltLayer, Sahara AI, Renzo, Solana, and Dogecoin will all see fresh supply enter circulation.

Unlock events like these often create ripples in the market. Extra tokens hitting exchanges can trigger quick price drops, and some investors may rush to sell before the market adjusts. While not every unlock leads to heavy losses, traders are keeping a close eye on how these releases could shake up the market.

Token Unlocks: August 25 to September 1

SUI (Sui): Unlocking 44 million tokens, which is 1.25% of the total supply. Approximately $159.26 million. 

JUP (Jupiter): Unlocking 53.47 million tokens, which is 1.78% of the total supply. Approximately $26.96 million. 

OP (Optimism): Unlocking 31.34 million tokens, which is 1.90% of the total supply. Approximately $23.91 million. 

KMNO (Kamino): Unlocking 229.17 million tokens, which is 6.81% of the total supply. Approximately $13.70 million. 

HUMA (Huma Finance): Unlocking 337.92 million tokens, which is 23.38% of the total supply. Approximately $9.84 million. 

VENOM (Venom): Unlocking 59.26 million tokens, which is 2.34% of the total supply. Approximately $8.75 million. 

SOPH (Sophon): Unlocking 267.51 million tokens, which is 12.94% of the total supply. Approximately $8.74 million. 

ZETA (ZetaChain): Unlocking 44.26 million tokens, which is 4.55% of the total supply. Approximately $8.52 million. 

ALT (AltLayer): Unlocking 240.10 million tokens, which is 6.01% of the total supply. Approximately $8.44 million. 

SAHARA (Sahara AI): Unlocking 84.27 million tokens, which is 3.97% of the total supply. Approximately $7.23 million. 

REZ (Renzo): Unlocking 448.70 million tokens, which is 11.36% of the total supply. Approximately $6.08 million. 

Liner Large Unlocks 

SOL (Solana): Unlocking 506.47 thousand tokens, which is 0.09% of the total supply. Approximately $102.80 million. 

TRUMP (Official Trump): Unlocking 4.89 million tokens, which is 2.45% of the total supply. Approximately $41.96 million. 

WLD (Worldcoin): Unlocking 37.23 million tokens, which is 1.98% of the total supply. Approximately $35.56 million. 

DOGE (Dogecoin): Unlocking 96.54 million tokens, which is 0.06% of the total supply. Approximately $21.79 million. 

A large amount of crypto token unlocking usually leads to an increase in the circulating supply. This can create significant selling pressure, which often results in a short-term decline. 

