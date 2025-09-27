The post Crypto News: SWIFT Partners with Ethereum Layer-2 Linea as Token Surges 15% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: SWIFT chose the Ethereum Layer-2 network Linea for an interbank on-chain messaging system pilot, as per recent crypto news. More than a dozen major banks, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, will participate in the trial phase. LINEA token price jumped from $0.02544 to $0.02932 in a few hours after the report. SWIFT selected Consensys-developed Linea as its blockchain partner for testing an on-chain messaging system that could transform interbank communications, as The Big Whale reported on Sept. 26. This crypto news triggered immediate market reaction. LINEA token price surged 15.2% within a few hours after the report surfaced. Linea (LINEA) 1-hour price chart | Source: TradingView Major Banks Join Blockchain Messaging Experiment After months of negotiations, SWIFT selected Linea, an Ethereum layer-2 network, to experiment with transitioning its messaging system to an on-chain approach. More than a dozen banks committed to the trial phase. This included BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, signaling significant institutional interest in blockchain-based financial infrastructure. A source at one of the participating banks noted in the report: “The project will take several months to see the light of day, but it promises a major technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry.” SWIFT also confirmed development of an “interbank token” alongside the messaging system pilot. Thus, expanding its blockchain experimentation beyond communications into digital currency infrastructure. The source also highlighted that the selection of Linea represented a strategic decision focused on transaction confidentiality and regulatory compliance requirements. Developed by Consensys, Linea operates as an Ethereum layer-2 network that emphasizes advanced cryptographic proofs for transaction privacy and security. SWIFT’s banking consortium believed blockchain technologies could offer greater speed, transparency, and programmability in payment processing without compromising strict regulatory controls. Linea’s focus on transaction confidentiality through cryptographic proofs aligned with banks’ data protection imperatives and… The post Crypto News: SWIFT Partners with Ethereum Layer-2 Linea as Token Surges 15% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: SWIFT chose the Ethereum Layer-2 network Linea for an interbank on-chain messaging system pilot, as per recent crypto news. More than a dozen major banks, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, will participate in the trial phase. LINEA token price jumped from $0.02544 to $0.02932 in a few hours after the report. SWIFT selected Consensys-developed Linea as its blockchain partner for testing an on-chain messaging system that could transform interbank communications, as The Big Whale reported on Sept. 26. This crypto news triggered immediate market reaction. LINEA token price surged 15.2% within a few hours after the report surfaced. Linea (LINEA) 1-hour price chart | Source: TradingView Major Banks Join Blockchain Messaging Experiment After months of negotiations, SWIFT selected Linea, an Ethereum layer-2 network, to experiment with transitioning its messaging system to an on-chain approach. More than a dozen banks committed to the trial phase. This included BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, signaling significant institutional interest in blockchain-based financial infrastructure. A source at one of the participating banks noted in the report: “The project will take several months to see the light of day, but it promises a major technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry.” SWIFT also confirmed development of an “interbank token” alongside the messaging system pilot. Thus, expanding its blockchain experimentation beyond communications into digital currency infrastructure. The source also highlighted that the selection of Linea represented a strategic decision focused on transaction confidentiality and regulatory compliance requirements. Developed by Consensys, Linea operates as an Ethereum layer-2 network that emphasizes advanced cryptographic proofs for transaction privacy and security. SWIFT’s banking consortium believed blockchain technologies could offer greater speed, transparency, and programmability in payment processing without compromising strict regulatory controls. Linea’s focus on transaction confidentiality through cryptographic proofs aligned with banks’ data protection imperatives and…

Crypto News: SWIFT Partners with Ethereum Layer-2 Linea as Token Surges 15%

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:26
Solayer
LAYER$0.4251+2.31%
LINEA
LINEA$0.0278+9.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01181+2.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012435-26.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07461-0.53%

Key Insights:

  • SWIFT chose the Ethereum Layer-2 network Linea for an interbank on-chain messaging system pilot, as per recent crypto news.
  • More than a dozen major banks, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, will participate in the trial phase.
  • LINEA token price jumped from $0.02544 to $0.02932 in a few hours after the report.

SWIFT selected Consensys-developed Linea as its blockchain partner for testing an on-chain messaging system that could transform interbank communications, as The Big Whale reported on Sept. 26.

This crypto news triggered immediate market reaction. LINEA token price surged 15.2% within a few hours after the report surfaced.

Linea (LINEA) 1-hour price chart | Source: TradingView

Major Banks Join Blockchain Messaging Experiment

After months of negotiations, SWIFT selected Linea, an Ethereum layer-2 network, to experiment with transitioning its messaging system to an on-chain approach.

More than a dozen banks committed to the trial phase. This included BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, signaling significant institutional interest in blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

A source at one of the participating banks noted in the report:

SWIFT also confirmed development of an “interbank token” alongside the messaging system pilot. Thus, expanding its blockchain experimentation beyond communications into digital currency infrastructure.

The source also highlighted that the selection of Linea represented a strategic decision focused on transaction confidentiality and regulatory compliance requirements.

Developed by Consensys, Linea operates as an Ethereum layer-2 network that emphasizes advanced cryptographic proofs for transaction privacy and security.

SWIFT’s banking consortium believed blockchain technologies could offer greater speed, transparency, and programmability in payment processing without compromising strict regulatory controls.

Linea’s focus on transaction confidentiality through cryptographic proofs aligned with banks’ data protection imperatives and compliance requirements.

The choice reflected SWIFT’s need to balance blockchain innovation with banking industry standards for privacy and regulatory oversight. Thus, making Linea’s privacy-focused architecture particularly attractive for institutional adoption.

Turning Blockchain Initiative Into Reality

The Linea partnership represented the latest milestone in SWIFT’s accelerating blockchain strategy launched in September 2024. SWIFT announced plans to test multi-ledger Delivery versus Payment (DvP) and Payment versus Payment (PvP) transactions, targeting the tokenized asset market, which is expected to reach $30 trillion by 2034.

SWIFT Chief Innovation Officer Tom Zschach previously emphasized interoperability challenges facing digital assets.

Zschach stated:

By October 2024, SWIFT announced that banks across North America, Europe, and Asia would begin live trials of digital assets and currency transactions over its network.

The trials aimed to demonstrate how existing SWIFT connections could process both traditional and digital asset transactions.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Banque de France collaborated with SWIFT in preparation for the trials. They’re exploring foreign exchange experiments as part of the European Central Bank’s wholesale payments technology initiative.

SWIFT’s November 2024 pilot with UBS Asset Management and Chainlink demonstrated practical blockchain integration capabilities.

The program streamlined tokenized fund settlement and redemption using fiat currency, reaching over 11,500 financial institutions globally across more than 200 countries.

The pilot automated subscription and redemption processes, which traditionally required manual intervention, demonstrated end-to-end payment orchestration for fund subscriptions and redemptions through blockchain technology.

Addressing Digital Islands Challenge

SWIFT’s blockchain initiatives aimed to address the “digital islands” problem plaguing tokenized assets, where different platforms operated in isolation without interoperability.

The messaging system pilot with Linea aimed to bridge these gaps through standardized on-chain communications.

With 134 countries exploring central bank digital currencies and institutional investors showing interest in tokenized assets, SWIFT positioned itself as the critical infrastructure connecting disparate digital platforms.

The Linea partnership marked a significant step toward realizing SWIFT’s vision of seamless integration between digital and traditional assets, leveraging blockchain technology while maintaining the security and compliance standards required by global financial institutions.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/26/crypto-news-swift-partners-with-ethereum-layer-2-linea-as-token-surges-15/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011984-29.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03298+6.25%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.0146+16.71%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
Partager
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001214+2.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011984-29.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1114+2.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
Partager
Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Analysts warn that the real danger for Bitcoin (BTC) only starts below $109K.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001761-4.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06492+8.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,383.94+0.01%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/27 04:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal