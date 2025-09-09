The post Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin Price Today and Ethereum News

Crypto markets remain cautious as investors await this week’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a key data point that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps. Bitcoin price today is holding above $111,600, while Ethereum trades near $4,298. The CD20 index climbed 1.6% to cross 4,000. Despite strength in equities and commodities, digital assets remain rangebound, signaling a defensive stance among traders.

Macro Pressures and US Inflation Concerns

The muted action follows a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report. August nonfarm payrolls added just 22,000 positions, far below forecasts. This fueled expectations of rate cuts, pushing Treasury yields lower and lifting equities. However, crypto traders remain on edge ahead of Thursday’s CPI release and the European Central Bank’s rate decision, both of which could set the tone for global risk assets.

Altcoins Show Mixed Performance

While majors like Bitcoin and Ethereum remain steady, altcoins are seeing varied momentum. Solana (SOL) is nearing all-time highs, supported by strong retail and institutional demand. Its memecoins, including BONK and FARTCOIN, are also climbing. Meanwhile, Worldcoin (WLD) surged over 40% after Eightco Holdings unveiled a $250 million crypto treasury plan backed by BitMine and market strategist Tom Lee, highlighting growing institutional adoption.

Derivatives Signal Defensive Mood

Options trading points to a cautious setup ahead of the CPI release. QCP Capital reported increased demand for protective puts as short-term volatility climbs. On Polymarket, traders give Ethereum a 70% chance of staying above $4,600 this month but only a 13% chance of breaking past $5,600. In contrast, Solana stands out with stronger odds of hitting new all-time highs before 2026.

Institutions Driving Long-Term Adoption

Despite near-term caution, institutional interest continues to expand. Nasdaq has filed with the SEC to enable tokenized stock and ETF trading, bridging traditional finance with blockchain. Additionally, more crypto-linked firms are entering major indices. For example, Robinhood’s inclusion in the S&P 500, versus MicroStrategy’s exclusion, shows how diversified business models are gaining faster mainstream recognition.

Governance and Security Concerns

Market confidence remains pressured by governance issues. The World Liberty Financial (WLFI) protocol recently froze more than 270 wallets, including those tied to Justin Sun, citing phishing concerns. Later reviews revealed the crash stemmed from heavy shorting and token dumping, but the abrupt wallet freeze unsettled large investors and market makers, reinforcing a cautious outlook.