Crypto News Today: SEC and CFTC Approve Spot Crypto Trading on NYSE and Nasdaq

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/03 13:52
Threshold
T$0,01615+1,38%
FOX Token
FOX$0,02825+0,28%
RealLink
REAL$0,06029+4,72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,398-0,14%
GET
GET$0,008575-6,53%
Crypto News Today: SEC and CFTC Approve Spot Crypto Trading on NYSE and Nasdaq

The post Crypto News Today: SEC and CFTC Approve Spot Crypto Trading on NYSE and Nasdaq appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially confirmed that spot crypto trading can now take place on regulated U.S. exchanges. This joint statement marks a turning point for the American crypto industry, providing long-awaited clarity for both investors and exchanges.

Why This Matters for the U.S. Crypto Market

For years, uncertainty prevented American platforms from openly listing spot crypto products, even as global competitors gained market share. Now, with this approval, exchanges such as Nasdaq, CME, and CBOE have a clear path to expand their offerings. 

The clarity allows the U.S. to finally compete head-on with international markets that have been moving faster in digital asset adoption.

How Transparency Will Be Maintained

The regulators emphasized that registered exchanges and clearinghouses can list spot crypto assets, including retail trades with leverage or margin, without violating current laws. At the same time, they placed transparency at the heart of the new framework. 

Exchanges will be required to share more trade data, monitor underlying markets closely, and follow common benchmarks for pricing. As outlined in the joint statement, these steps are designed to protect investors while ensuring that U.S. markets remain strong on the global stage.

  • Also Read :
  •   Trump Advisor David Bailey Says Bitcoin Won’t Hit $150K Till THIS Happens
  •   ,

This announcement did not happen overnight. It follows months of groundwork by both agencies. Earlier this year, the SEC launched Project Crypto, while the CFTC introduced Crypto Sprint, initiatives focused on building a legal structure for digital assets. The joint announcement reflects the next stage of that effort moving from planning into real-world action.

What Comes Next for Exchanges and Investors

With this unified approval, national securities exchanges, designated contract markets, and even foreign boards of trade can now list spot crypto products confidently. Clearinghouses are also free to partner with custodians in handling customer accounts, giving institutional investors more security. 

Analysts believe this will push crypto trading fully into the mainstream. Nate Geraci noted that spot crypto assets could soon trade on the biggest venues like NYSE and Nasdaq, with integration into every major brokerage being the next step.

The timing is critical. Global platforms are attracting both liquidity and innovation, and the U.S. risked losing its edge. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett highlighted that the decision shows regulators are serious about positioning the country as a leader. 

With the SEC and CFTC aligned, America has opened the door to institutional adoption and mainstream trading, ensuring it remains competitive in the fast-moving world of digital assets.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News

FAQs

Can NYSE and Nasdaq now list spot crypto assets?

Yes, both NYSE and Nasdaq can explore listing spot crypto products with regulatory backing from the SEC and CFTC.

What did the SEC and CFTC announce about spot crypto trading?

They confirmed that spot crypto trading can now take place on regulated U.S. exchanges, giving platforms like NYSE and Nasdaq the green light to list crypto assets.

When will we see the first spot crypto listings on NYSE and Nasdaq?

Timelines depend on how quickly exchanges file proposals, but experts expect the first products could launch within months.

Can U.S. banks now get directly involved in spot crypto trading?

Banks can participate through partnerships with exchanges and custodians, but they remain under banking regulations.

How will this decision affect smaller crypto exchanges in the U.S.?

Smaller exchanges may need to partner with larger venues like Nasdaq or CME to meet compliance standards and transparency rules.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017705+3,05%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02647-0,74%
Raydium
RAY$3,43+1,32%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:44
Partager
XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP Ledger (XRPL) is getting a major nod from a leading fintech giant following the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the global digital supply chain for financial applications. Linklogis, a leading Chinese-based supply chain fintech giant, reportedly announced its new collaboration with the leading decentralized blockchain ledger, XRPL. The partnership marks a tactical move to develop a deployment strategy to enable Linklogis’s digital supply chain finance application to run on the XRP Ledger. Post-deployment goals include facilitating commercialization on a wider scale and authorizing cross-border settlements for digital assets supported by real-world transactions. In the long term, both parties aim to strengthen the partnership through the exploration of Stablecoins, supply chain finance innovation, trading of supply chain finance RWA assets with a focus on smart contracts, and the intersection of blockchain and AI in the broader trade finance sector. While XRPL is notable for its commitment to providing solutions for business through the facilitation of financial transactions, the partnership is poised to position XRPL as a noteworthy force in advancing enterprise-grade real-world assets. Advertisement &nbsp For Linklogis, the partnership once again underscores the firm’s commitment to advancing supply chain finance through innovative technology. In 2019, Linklogis launched a cross-border business with a global reach, offering services in 27 countries worldwide. By 2024, it had processed RMB 20.7 billion ($2.88 billion) in cross-border assets. However, this is not the firm’s first move into the blockchain and crypto sector. Back in 2024, Linklogis launched a DeFi innovation lab named SuperFi Labs—the DeFi project aimed to develop on-chain consumer products.  SuperFi Labs would go on to serve two primary audiences with RWA products designed for users interested in its assets and DeFi-based products for another arm of its business. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-gets-big-nod-from-china-as-fintech-giant-leverages-xrpl-for-supply-chain-applications/
RealLink
REAL$0,06032+4,77%
Movement
MOVE$0,1184-0,16%
CROSS
CROSS$0,21252+0,32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 14:32
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0,01317-12,20%
TIA
TIA$1,607+1,77%
IO
IO$0,538-2,88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

How I Turned $20 Into a Trading System That Pays Me Weekly — Without Staring at the Charts All Day