Crypto News Today: SEC Chair Reveals Plan for Crypto Product Exemptions by December

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:33
Key Insights:

  • SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced plans for innovation exemptions allowing crypto firms to launch products by December 2025 as crypto news today seemed like a breath of fresh air.
  • Atkins confirmed the agency would write new crypto rules in the coming months as part of a regulatory pivot.
  • The move follows SEC approval of generic listing standards for crypto ETFs and a broader shift away from an enforcement-heavy approach.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced plans for innovation exemptions designed to help crypto firms launch products by December 2025.

The Wall Street regulator outlined the timeline during a Sept. 23 interview on Fox Business, marking the latest indication of the agency’s shift toward more crypto-friendly policies.

Atkins said the SEC aimed to provide the marketplace with a stable platform for introducing crypto products.

The chairman confirmed the agency would work to draft new rules for digital assets in the coming months while pursuing exemptions to remove regulatory barriers for crypto businesses.

The innovation exemption concept originated from Atkins’ July proposal, which aimed to enable businesses to enter new markets with innovative technologies quickly.

The exemption would allow crypto firms to launch products without complying with what Atkins described as incompatible or burdensome regulatory requirements.

SEC Stance Shift

The SEC underwent a dramatic shift since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025.

The agency dropped multiple enforcement cases initiated under Gary Gensler, the Biden-era chairman, and established a crypto task force to develop new approaches to digital asset regulation.

Atkins criticized the previous administration’s enforcement-heavy strategy during his tenure. The chairman condemned what he called a “shoot-first-and-ask-questions-later” regime that treated innovation like a threat rather than an opportunity.

The SEC’s new approach emphasized collaboration over confrontation. Atkins directed staff to engage transparently with the cryptocurrency industry and authorized the release of new guidance addressing questions related to digital assets for broker-dealers and transfer agents.

The chairman appointed James Moloney to lead the Division of Corporation Finance in September 2025. Moloney, a crypto-friendly veteran from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, took charge of the unit responsible for reviewing IPO filings and corporate disclosures.

Crypto News Today Reacts to SEC

The most recent and significant regulatory move by the SEC was the approval of generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Sept. 17.

The standards applied to Nasdaq, Cboe, and the New York Stock Exchange streamlining the approval process for exchange-traded products tied to digital assets.

Breakdown of crypto ETFs awaiting trading greenlight in big US exchanges | Source: Bloomberg Intelligence/Eric Balchunas

The generic standards represented a significant departure from the SEC’s previous case-by-case approach to approving crypto ETFs.

The new framework reduced delays and provided clearer pathways for issuers seeking to bring crypto investment products to market.

The approval followed years of back-and-forth between the SEC and exchanges over crypto-based products. Past applications faced lengthy reviews and uncertain timelines, creating barriers for institutional crypto investment vehicles.

The standards did not open floodgates for all crypto ETPs, as threshold requirements remained in place. The SEC signaled that it would further iterate on the framework as the digital asset market evolved, which aided a positive crypto news cycle.

Self-Custody Rights Drive Regulatory Philosophy

Atkins grounded his crypto-friendly approach in constitutional principles during the SEC’s cryptocurrency roundtable in June 2025. The chairman linked decentralized finance with American traditions of private property rights and open markets.

The SEC chair stated that self-custody of private property represented a foundational American value that should not disappear online.

Atkins criticized prior regulatory actions that labeled wallet developers as unregistered brokers, arguing that the publication of software alone should not trigger securities obligations.

The chairman urged the commission to craft regulations based on congressional authority, rather than relying on informal staff comments.

Atkins emphasized that many blockchain applications operated without administrators, placing them outside frameworks designed for issuer-centric markets.

The SEC examined how registrants could interact with self-executing code while complying with disclosure and custody requirements.

Atkins backed amendments that allow intermediaries to migrate settlement and clearing to blockchains, reducing friction and improving liquidity.

Crypto News Today Suggests Market Impact and Industry Transformation

The SEC’s regulatory pivot created opportunities for crypto firms previously constrained by enforcement uncertainty. The innovation exemption timeline provided concrete deadlines for businesses planning product launches in the digital asset space.

Atkins also announced plans to boost initial public offerings, noting that half as many companies traded publicly compared to 30 years ago. The chairman pledged to “make IPOs great again” while modernizing registration processes for emerging technologies.

The regulatory changes positioned the United States to compete for crypto innovation after years of firms relocating to more favorable jurisdictions. The SEC’s shift toward formal rulemaking offered the predictability that crypto businesses required for long-term planning.

If approved, Atkins’ plan should accelerate the development of crypto products. The combination of innovation exemptions and generic ETF standards is set to create multiple pathways for firms to enter regulated markets with digital asset offerings.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/23/crypto-news-today-sec-chair-reveals-plan-for-crypto-product-exemptions-by-december/

