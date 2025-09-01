Crypto News Today: Will September be BEARISH for Crypto?

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/01 18:22
Crypto News Today: Will September be BEARISH for Crypto?

August was a month of extremes for crypto. Bitcoin took a hit after a massive 24,000 BTC liquidation, dropping its price to around $108,000 from earlier highs near $109,200. 

Meanwhile, the Ethereum price today is holding around $4,397, slightly off intraday highs of $4,493, but still showing strong momentum.

According to a recent video by Altcoin Daily, Ethereum could offer greater upside than Bitcoin in the months ahead. Despite Bitcoin’s record rally, the analysts revealed they have personally shifted more exposure into ETH, signaling confidence in its near-term growth potential.

Ethereum Flippening: Can ETH Overtake Bitcoin?

The idea of an Ethereum flippening where ETH overtakes Bitcoin in dominance, is gaining traction.

  • Institutional Accumulation: On-chain data shows whales, treasuries, and Wall Street are buying ETH on dips while retail investors are selling. One Bitcoin OG sold 2,000 BTC ($215M) and bought nearly 49,000 ETH, bringing their total to 886,000 ETH worth over $4B.
  • Adoption Narrative: Wall Street and corporate firms prefer Ethereum’s strong uptime, Layer 2 scalability, and dominance in stablecoins. Supportive regulatory moves like the Genius Act have further boosted ETH’s appeal.
  Also Read :
  •   Bitcoin Price Prediction for “Red September” 2025
  •   ,

Ethereum Adoption and Staking Rewards

Ethereum’s staking rewards and growing institutional trust are reinforcing its value. As one analyst put it: “Follow the money.” Moves by big players show ETH is seen as the blockchain with more room to grow.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin highlighted that the next big milestone is improving user experience, making ETH simple for beginners but flexible enough for advanced users. This could make Ethereum the most accessible blockchain globally.

Analysts stressed that bull markets reward long-term holders who stay invested rather than making frequent trades. They advise patience and positioning for the bigger Q4 moves.

Ethereum and Bitcoin Price Prediction for Q4

Historically, September tends to be a bearish month for crypto, and analysts expect some cooling. But they see it as a buying opportunity before the Q4 rally.

  • Bitcoin price prediction: Could climb to $150,000 by year-end.
  • Ethereum price prediction: Expected to deliver higher percentage gains than BTC.
