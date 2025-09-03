Crypto News: Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 To Buy Before October

Altcoin
TOP Network
EXPERT MONEY
Overtake
FUTURECOIN
Altcoin Season

One expert has recently revealed the top 4 altcoins to buy under $1. The list shows that good cryptocurrencies are not always expensive, as sometimes they come with a promising future and stability. 

Let’s break down and take a closer look at the momentum of each of these altcoin projects. 

Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 

  1. Cronos (CRO)

The author picked Cronos at number one, which is currently trading at $0.2634 with a market capitalization of over $8 billion. It is the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos Chain, an EVM-compatible blockchain developed by Crypto.com to support decentralized applications, NFTs, and Web3 technologies. 

To support his stance of CRO as the top altcoin, the Altcoin Buzz host says Trump Media Group announced a $6.42 billion CRO strategy, which is massive news. Additionally, CRO is also set to become the platform token of Truth Social as part of its strategic partnership. 

  1. Cardano (ADA) 

For years, Cardano has been in the top ten list by market capitalization and is still delivering milestones. It is currently trading at $0.84 with a market cap of $30,5 billion. In August, the coin hit 112 million transactions, while trading below 25 cents. It made some major headlines with its innovative initiatives, like approving the first-ever treasury of $71 million funding proposal (96 million ADA), Midnight Glacier airdrop, and many others. 

Along with that, ADA founder Charles Hoskinson has been hinting at new partnerships with Aave, Chainlink, and USD-pegged stablecoins. If those integrations land, it will take Cardano adoption to a whole new level. 

  1. Ondo Finance (ONDO) 

Ondo is a little pricier than the other coins in the list. It is trading at around $0.9709 with a market cap of more than $3.66 billion. Experts believe that it’s literally building the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. It is also launching Ondo Global Markets, which will give access to over 100 countries to high-quality US assets. 

ONDO has positioned itself as the real-world asset (RWA) leader and is poised to expand the platform even further. 

  1. Pyth Network (PYTH)

It is considered to be one of the most exciting projects in digital assets. Right now, PYTH is priced at $0.157 with a market cap of over $900 million. Its trading volume exploded in a single day after the U.S. Department of Commerce made a groundbreaking announcement of partnering with it to publish official U.S. macroeconomic data, including GDP, directly on-chain.

Pyth is already integrated with 100+ blockchains and over 600 apps. On top of that, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it selected Pyth Network to verify & distribute economic data on-chain.  

Note: All the information given here is just for educational purposes. It does not promote any investment. 

