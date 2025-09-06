Crypto Phishing Losses Escalate: $12.17M Stolen in August

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:45
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010479-13.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.11325-9.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017111+5.36%
Wink
LIKE$0.010831-1.67%
Startup
STARTUP$0.010746-13.70%
Key Points:
  • Crypto phishing losses reach $12.17M, impacting 15,230 victims.
  • The losses in August increased by 72% from July.
  • ETH remains a primary target for phishing attacks.

ScamSniffer’s August 2025 report reveals a dramatic 72% increase in phishing losses, reaching $12.17 million, affecting 15,230 victims, predominantly targeting ETH-related assets.

This surge emphasizes rising cybersecurity threats in crypto, heightening investor awareness and urging enhanced protective measures within digital asset markets.

Crypto Phishing Losses Surge 72% from July

The release of ScamSniffer’s August phishing report unveils a substantial rise in crypto phishing activities, with losses increasing by 72% compared to the previous month. Over 15,230 individuals fell victim to these scams. ScamSniffer, a known Web3 security firm, highlights ETH as a major target asset. They provide comprehensive data through their reports, emphasizing the frequent targeting of Ethereum in fraud schemes.

This notable spike in phishing activities has not been directly linked to specific market events or funding activities. Despite the escalation in threats, ScamSniffer continues to monitor and disseminate updates, lacking any official statements from their executive team about the specific report amidst ongoing surveillance of phishing avenues. Market implications remain significant, with ScamSniffer’s findings prompting the community to enhance wallet protection measures.

Ethereum Phishing Threats Persist Amid Price Fluctuations

Did you know? Phishing attacks have evolved significantly, with scammers increasingly targeting high-value assets like ETH.

As per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,300.36, with a market cap of $519.08 billion. It holds a market dominance of 13.61%, and its circulating supply stands at 120.71 million. The 24-hour trading volume recently fell by 37.71% to $25.01 billion. Recent price fluctuations reveal a notable 66.84% increase over 60 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Research insights suggest the persistence of Ethernet-related phishing is likely, stressing the importance of on-chain security improvements. The long-term security of DeFi assets relies heavily on enhanced security measures by developers and consistent community vigilance against phishing threats.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/crypto-phishing-losess-august/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
Union
U$0.01217+13.20%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02375-0.41%
Major
MAJOR$0.15518-1.95%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Partager
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11325-9.26%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004502-0.31%
Partager
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Partager
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,131.07-0.30%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0655-17.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13633+0.40%
Partager
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?