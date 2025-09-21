The post Crypto phone thefts on the rise in London as thieves drain wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London sees a spike in phone snatchings targeting crypto holders, with thieves stealing phones to drain wallets. Young men aged 18 to 34 are prime targets, often hit after nights out in places like Old Street. Stolen phones expose passwords and two factor codes, but UK police struggle to track crypto thefts. London is turning into a tough spot for crypto followers with a wave of phone snatchings letting thieves raid digital wallets. According to a report by The Financial Times, earlier this month, a 42 year old guy named Christian D’Ippolito lost almost £40,000 in crypto after four men grabbed his phone near Old Street roundabout on his way home from a night out. They drained his wallet in hours. Rising Street Smarts Behind Crypto Heists This kind of hit is not rare anymore. The London Metropolitan Police report a big jump in street thefts of phones from crypto holders, especially around Old Street and Brixton. Thieves grab the devices to break into wallets and swipe thousands of pounds worth of assets. Young people aged 18 to 34 make up the main targets, with one in four owning crypto and guys most at risk. Thieves spot young men coming back from evenings out, chat them up casually, then snag the phone. They dodge locks, reset Apple IDs, or use crypto apps to move the cash fast. Neil Kotak, another victim, lost £10,000 that way. He said the guys seemed friendly, asked for his number, and grabbed the phone when he logged in. Our heavy use of phones for everything amps up the danger. An open device spills emails, passwords, two factor codes, and even passport pics, handing thieves the keys to your digital life. Crypto moves can be traced, but most crooks get off scot free. UK cops often… The post Crypto phone thefts on the rise in London as thieves drain wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London sees a spike in phone snatchings targeting crypto holders, with thieves stealing phones to drain wallets. Young men aged 18 to 34 are prime targets, often hit after nights out in places like Old Street. Stolen phones expose passwords and two factor codes, but UK police struggle to track crypto thefts. London is turning into a tough spot for crypto followers with a wave of phone snatchings letting thieves raid digital wallets. According to a report by The Financial Times, earlier this month, a 42 year old guy named Christian D’Ippolito lost almost £40,000 in crypto after four men grabbed his phone near Old Street roundabout on his way home from a night out. They drained his wallet in hours. Rising Street Smarts Behind Crypto Heists This kind of hit is not rare anymore. The London Metropolitan Police report a big jump in street thefts of phones from crypto holders, especially around Old Street and Brixton. Thieves grab the devices to break into wallets and swipe thousands of pounds worth of assets. Young people aged 18 to 34 make up the main targets, with one in four owning crypto and guys most at risk. Thieves spot young men coming back from evenings out, chat them up casually, then snag the phone. They dodge locks, reset Apple IDs, or use crypto apps to move the cash fast. Neil Kotak, another victim, lost £10,000 that way. He said the guys seemed friendly, asked for his number, and grabbed the phone when he logged in. Our heavy use of phones for everything amps up the danger. An open device spills emails, passwords, two factor codes, and even passport pics, handing thieves the keys to your digital life. Crypto moves can be traced, but most crooks get off scot free. UK cops often…

Crypto phone thefts on the rise in London as thieves drain wallets

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 10:57
NEAR
NEAR$3.108-0.22%
Scotcoin Project
SCOT$0.0003602--%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03563+1.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01+0.15%
GET
GET$0.007505-3.09%
  • London sees a spike in phone snatchings targeting crypto holders, with thieves stealing phones to drain wallets.
  • Young men aged 18 to 34 are prime targets, often hit after nights out in places like Old Street.
  • Stolen phones expose passwords and two factor codes, but UK police struggle to track crypto thefts.

London is turning into a tough spot for crypto followers with a wave of phone snatchings letting thieves raid digital wallets. According to a report by The Financial Times, earlier this month, a 42 year old guy named Christian D’Ippolito lost almost £40,000 in crypto after four men grabbed his phone near Old Street roundabout on his way home from a night out. They drained his wallet in hours.

Rising Street Smarts Behind Crypto Heists

This kind of hit is not rare anymore. The London Metropolitan Police report a big jump in street thefts of phones from crypto holders, especially around Old Street and Brixton. Thieves grab the devices to break into wallets and swipe thousands of pounds worth of assets.

Young people aged 18 to 34 make up the main targets, with one in four owning crypto and guys most at risk. Thieves spot young men coming back from evenings out, chat them up casually, then snag the phone. They dodge locks, reset Apple IDs, or use crypto apps to move the cash fast.

Neil Kotak, another victim, lost £10,000 that way. He said the guys seemed friendly, asked for his number, and grabbed the phone when he logged in.

Our heavy use of phones for everything amps up the danger. An open device spills emails, passwords, two factor codes, and even passport pics, handing thieves the keys to your digital life.

Crypto moves can be traced, but most crooks get off scot free. UK cops often lack the skills or manpower to chase stolen coins.

Ex officer Pounder reported 20 thefts to the fraud unit with proof, but none moved forward. With phone grabs up 150 percent last year and £50 million stolen in London alone, young crypto users need to stay sharp on the streets.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/crypto-phone-thefts-on-the-rise-in-london-as-thieves-drain-wallets/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BNB Market Cap Surpasses Accenture, Reaches $149 Billion

BNB Market Cap Surpasses Accenture, Reaches $149 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bnb-surpasses-accenture-market-cap/
Binance Coin
BNB$1,065.36+6.82%
Capverse
CAP$0.15094-0.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017525+0.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 10:39
Partager
TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

The post TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and BlockDAG (BDAG) are all commanding investor attention in September 2025, but for very different reasons. Tron sits at a technical crossroads, with its Mayer Multiple near 1.2x suggesting resilience, yet its ability to clear the $0.37 resistance remains uncertain.  Dogecoin, meanwhile, is once again headline-driven. The Dogecoin (DOGE) price surge is fueled by ETF speculation and whale accumulation, highlighting how institutional bets can ignite meme-coin volatility. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is telling a different story: no hype cycle, just raw momentum. With nearly $410M raised, 312K holders, 20K miners shipped, and a presale price still locked at $0.0013, BlockDAG is halfway to its $600M roadmap before even listing. For investors looking past fleeting pumps, the case is clear: only one project already looks like the best crypto for 2025. Will TRX Break $0.37 or is a Pullback Next? Tron (TRX) is holding firm near its long-term support, but the battle between bulls and bears is far from over. As of now, TRX is trading around $0.32, with the Mayer Multiple sitting at 1.2x, a level often tied to stability when compared with the 200-day moving average. This suggests downside risk is limited, though resistance at $0.37 remains the key test for momentum. On the derivatives side, activity has cooled sharply. Open interest has dropped, funding rates have turned negative, and traders appear less willing to take on leverage. Historically, these conditions can precede relief rallies if short positions start to unwind. For investors, the setup is one of cautious opportunity: the $0.317–$0.320 zone offers a buffer, but sustained moves above $0.37 are needed to confirm a breakout. Until then, TRX trades in a tight balance between stability and volatility. DOGE Volume Spikes on Institutional Interest Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight on September 10, 2025,…
NEAR
NEAR$3.109-0.06%
1
1$0.008715-12.03%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01394-1.40%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 11:08
Partager
Attend Crypto Assets Conference 2026: Innovate Digital Finance Future

Attend Crypto Assets Conference 2026: Innovate Digital Finance Future

The post Attend Crypto Assets Conference 2026: Innovate Digital Finance Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Assets Conference 2026 Crypto Assets Conference 2026 Location: Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Adickesallee 32-34, GermanyDate: Wed, Mar 25 – Wed, Mar 25, 2026Time: 10:00 AM – 07:30 PM (UTC+01:00) Central Europe Standard TimeEvent Type: Crypto ConferenceOfficial Website: https://www.crypto-assets-conference.de/ Event Overview The Crypto Assets Conference 2026 (#CAC26) returns on March 25, 2026, to spotlight the forefront of innovation across tokenization, institutional crypto adoption, stablecoins, and regulatory frameworks. With capital markets evolving and legal clarity progressing, this year’s event brings sharper focus to the intersections of digital assets and the real economy. Across two dynamic stages, CAC26A will delve into the evolving infrastructure enabling digital asset adoption at scale. Key sessions will explore the ECB trials, early activity under the EU’s DLT Pilot Regime, and the growing role of stablecoins in mainstream financial applications. From the tokenization of bonds and funds to cross-border payments and collateral management, the agenda is designed to examine the foundations of a more integrated and efficient digital capital market. Why Attend? Discover key innovations in tokenization and digital assets. Explore the latest trends in institutional crypto adoption. Gain insights into regulatory frameworks and their impact on digital markets. Network with over 550 in-person and 3,000 online attendees from the finance and blockchain industries. Key Highlights Speakers: TBA Sessions: Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops Topics Covered: Tokenization, stablecoins, regulatory developments, digital capital markets Special Features: Networking opportunities, interactive panels, and exclusive insights into the future of digital finance FAQs What is Crypto Assets Conference 2026?A leading conference focusing on the innovation and integration of digital assets within the broader financial ecosystem. When and where is it held?Wed, Mar 25 – Wed, Mar 25, 2026, 10:00 AM – 07:30 PM, at Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Adickesallee 32-34, Germany. Who should attend?Finance professionals, blockchain…
RealLink
REAL$0.06279-0.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08876+3.40%
True Base Army
TBA$0.001702+0.29%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 11:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BNB Market Cap Surpasses Accenture, Reaches $149 Billion

TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Attend Crypto Assets Conference 2026: Innovate Digital Finance Future

SEC Approves New Rule That Could Fast-Track XRP, SHIB, HBAR ETFs

Ten new wallets suspected to belong to the same entity have withdrawn a total of 50.1 million ASTER tokens from Aster.