Crypto Portfolio Must Haves: Remittix, Chainlink, and Pi Coin Highlighted by Experts

Every bull run has its winners, but experts say 2025 will be shaped by utility-driven projects. Meme coins and AI hype tokens are fading, leaving space for networks solving real problems. Among the best cryptos to buy now, three names keep showing up in expert picks: Chainlink, Pi Network, and Remittix (RTX). Each brings a different value proposition, connectivity, accessibility, and payments.

Chainlink: Powering Smart Contracts With Real Data

Chainlink (LINK) has been around for years, but its role in blockchain ecosystems is bigger than ever. By feeding real-world data into smart contracts, it enables DeFi, insurance, and cross-chain trading to work seamlessly. With major partnerships and integrations across Ethereum, Polygon, and other chains, Chainlink is seen as a backbone of decentralized finance.

Experts point out that Chainlink’s growing adoption could make LINK one of the most reliable best cryptos to buy now for long-term stability.

Pi Network: The People’s Coin in Waiting

While still controversial, Pi Network (PI) has built one of the largest grassroots communities in crypto. Millions of users mine PI through their phones daily, waiting for full exchange listings. Its potential lies in sheer adoption and brand recognition.

If Pi can successfully transition from a closed ecosystem into mainstream trading, analysts believe it could emerge as a surprise crypto to watch in 2025. The scale of its community is its biggest weapon.

Remittix: The Payments Token Experts Can’t Ignore

Unlike hype-driven tokens, Remittix (RTX) is all about solving real problems: instant global crypto-to-fiat transfers. Positioned as a competitor to XRP and XLM, it’s gaining momentum fast. Experts highlight RTX as a next 100x crypto candidate because of its simplicity and wide use case.

Here’s why Remittix is tagged a top crypto:

Supports 40+ cryptos and 30+ FIAT currencies

Eliminates bank delays and high fees

No complex KYC for spending crypto

$250,000 Remittix Giveaway fueling investor buzz

For investors looking for utility, low fees, and adoption potential, Remittix (RTX) is seen as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Don’t Wait for the Market to Decide, Jump on Remittix

Timing is everything in crypto. Those who waited on XRP and XLM years ago missed the exponential climb. Experts warn the same could apply here with Chainlink, Pi Network, and Remittix. Building a portfolio around tokens with real utility is how smart investors prepare for the 2025 bull cycle.

Want to secure your position? These three tokens may define the winners of the next wave.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

