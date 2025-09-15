Crypto Presale Update: Lyno AI Nears Major Soft Cap as Investor FOMO Builds

Lyno AI is about to reach its soft cap during the Early Bird presale, which indicates a high number of investors. The sale is currently selling at $0.05 per token and 461,214 tokens have been distributed, raising more than 23,000. The next level will be reached at 0.055 and the ultimate target will be 0.10, so the momentum is gaining pace.

Investor Urgency Climbs as Soft Cap Nears

The rapid development of the presale demonstrates the growing interest of the investors interested in getting exposure to an innovative AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage platform created by Lyno. Buyers who spend over $100 in tokens can receive invitations to an exclusive giveaway to win a portion of 100K, given out in 10 prizes of 10K a piece. This provides additional motivation to purchase tokens before prices rise at the next level.

Lyno’s AI Edge Positions It Above Competitors

The platform of Lyno AI automatically executes cross-chain arbitrage, with audited smart contracts, risk-assessing engines, and real-time execution, on 15 supported blockchains. Contrary to rival solutions, its user staking model and the governance voting increase the power and rewards of the community. Lyno has a 113% gain forecast next year and rumors of a 1500% explosion associated with altseason, which means that the LYNO token is due to go high. The artificial intelligence performance of the platform and the broad network coverage minimizes risks and enhances the profit potential of the retail investors.

Secure Your Position Before the Next Surge

Lyno AI is a Cyberscope -audited arbitrage engine that provides institutional-level arbitrage tools to users with easy-to-use features. During EB, investors are advised to take action at once and purchase at $0.05 before the price increases. FOMO is being fueled by demand with almost half a million tokens sold and more than $23K raised. Participation will also come with an opportunity to win a share of the 100K giveaway, which will only be available to presale buyers that invest more than 100. The investment on Lyno AI is now, before this token catches fire.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

